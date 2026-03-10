Connecticut Appellate Court Holds Gas Station Operators Are Not "Retailers" Under The Connecticut Petroleum Franchise Act

Foley & Lardner LLP looks beyond the law to focus on the constantly evolving demands facing our clients and their industries. With over 1,100 lawyers in 24 offices across the United States, Mexico, Europe and Asia, Foley approaches client service by first understanding our clients’ priorities, objectives and challenges. We work hard to understand our clients’ issues and forge long-term relationships with them to help achieve successful outcomes and solve their legal issues through practical business advice and cutting-edge legal insight. Our clients view us as trusted business advisors because we understand that great legal service is only valuable if it is relevant, practical and beneficial to their businesses.

A recent decision from the Connecticut Appellate Court highlights how commission‑based fuel arrangements can limit franchise liability when suppliers retain control over pricing and inventory. In Branford Quick Mart, LLC v. Aldin Associates Limited Partnership, the Appellate Court of Connecticut affirmed judgment in favor of a fuel supplier and property owner, holding that commissioned gas station operators were not "retailers" under the Connecticut Petroleum Franchise Act (CPFA). As a result, gas station operators were not entitled to the statute's protections against termination without good cause.

Background

The plaintiffs — three operators of convenience stores and gas stations — leased store space from a fuel supplier and sold motor fuel pursuant to commissioned agent agreements. Under those agreements, the supplier retained ownership of the fuel until sale, set retail prices, arranged delivery, owned and maintained fuel equipment, and bore the risk of loss. The store operators' role was primarily to operate the convenience stores and facilitate fuel sales by collecting payment at prices set by the defendant supplier. After the defendant issued termination notices, the store operators sued, alleging violations of the CPFA and the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act, and sought declaratory and injunctive relief.

The trial court rendered judgment for the supplier, finding that the relationship between the parties did not constitute franchises for purposes of protection under the CPFA.

Appellate Review

The central issue on appeal was whether the store operators qualified as "retailers" under the CPFA, a threshold requirement for franchise protection. The statute does not define "retailer," prompting the Court to examine legislative history, analogous federal law under the Petroleum Marketing Practices Act (PMPA), and prior case law. The Court concluded that, consistent with federal interpretations and earlier Connecticut precedent, a retailer must exercise meaningful possession, control, and entrepreneurial risk over motor fuel.

Applying that framework, the Court held that the operators did not take sufficient possession or control of the fuel to be considered retailers. The fuel remained the supplier's property until it was dispensed to customers as the operators did not purchase the fuel, set prices, assume market risk, or hold the required licenses to sell gasoline. Their responsibilities were limited to operational tasks associated with collecting payment and maintaining the premises. Accordingly, the Court determined that the parties' relationship did not constitute a franchise under the CPFA, and the termination notices did not violate the statute.

Dissent

A dissenting judge would have found that the operators acted as retailers based on their consignment relationship with the defendant and their day‑to‑day role in maximizing fuel sales to the public. On that basis, the dissent reasoned that the operators qualified as retailers, and therefore franchisees, under the CFPA.

Key Takeaways

Business structure matters more than day‑to‑day operations, according to the Appellate Court of Connecticut. Gas station operators who sell fuel on commission, but don't own the fuel, set prices, or bear market risk, may not qualify for franchise protections under state law, even if they interact directly with customers every day.

Suppliers retain leverage when they control pricing and inventory. By keeping ownership and operational control over fuel, suppliers may be able to limit exposure to franchise‑termination claims.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.