14 May 2025

Podcast: Blowout Insurance: The Most Underused Coverage?

Liskow & Lewis

Contributor

Matt Jones and April L. Rolen-Ogden
On this week's episode of "Energy Law This Week," hosts Matt Jones and April Rolen-Ogden cover recent cases on the duty to market, always an ongoing issue, and the newest jurisprudence highlighting the need to update master service agreements. The team then delves into the complexities of well control insurance, (sometimes called loosely called blowout insurance), exploring its importance, coverage details, and the common pitfalls that often lead to non-pursuit of legitimate claims.

The conversation highlights the nuances of these claims, the role of engineers in understanding risks and recognizing claims, and the litigation challenges that arise in the context of underground flow incidents. The hope is that through a fuller understanding of these coverages, operators and even non-ops will take appropriate advantage of coverage they have purchased.

Matt Jones
April L. Rolen-Ogden
