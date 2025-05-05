Podcast: Covering Your Assets: Shifting Risk Through Indemnity

On this week's episode of "Energy Law This Week," hosts Matt Jones and April Rolen-Ogden are joined by Liskow attorney Bill Pugh to discuss key legal developments affecting property rights and risk allocation in the oil and gas industry. Together, they unpack recent case law and examine the ongoing tensions between surface and mineral owners when it comes to land access and resource control.

The conversation takes a deeper look at the role of indemnity agreements in oilfield operations, particularly in multi-party worksites where overlapping contracts and anti-indemnity statutes complicate risk management. Matt, April, and Bill offer practical guidance on navigating common pitfalls in indemnity structures, emphasizing the need for precise contract drafting and a clear understanding of enforceability limits. The episode delivers timely insights for operators, contractors, and legal professionals managing exposure in today's oil and gas environment.

