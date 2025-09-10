Senate Considers Swett And LaCerte Nominations To Be FERC Commissioners Amid Reliability And Independence Debates

On September 4, 2025, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee convened a hearing to consider the nominations of Laura Swett and David LaCerte to serve as commissioners at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC or Commission). Swett is a former FERC Staff that served as legal and policy advisor to former FERC Chairman Kevin McIntyre and Commission Bernard McNamee. LaCerte is an attorney in private practice that previously held positions at the Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board and the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs.

If confirmed, Swett would fill the seat vacated by former Chairman Mark Christie, whose term expired on June 30, 2025, while LaCerte would succeed former Chairman Willie Phillips, who resigned in April at the request of the White House. Swett's term would run through June 30, 2030, and LaCerte's through June 30, 2026. Confirmation of both nominees would give Republicans a 3-2 majority on the Commission.

Amid recent debates over the independence of agencies such as the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and the Federal Reserve, Democrats on the Committee underscored the importance of preserving FERC's autonomy and protecting its staff from reductions in force. Ranking Member Martin Heinrich (D-NM) stressed that FERC is unique for its statutorily required independence, designed to protect impartial decision-making. He specifically raised concerns about a recent executive order titled, "Ensuring Accountability for All Agencies" (EO 14215), which asserts greater White House control over independent regulatory agencies. Swett affirmed that FERC's independence is rooted in statute and pledged to base all decisions solely on the law. She also drew on her experience as a former FERC staffer to vouch for protection of the agency's staff. LaCerte noted that while he would personally welcome a Supreme Court modification of Humphrey's Executor if revisited, he would "do the utmost of [his] ability under the law to maintain the independence of FERC, a hundred percent." LaCerte also agreed to protect the agency's staff.

Alongside independence, senators pressed the nominees on how FERC should address unprecedented demand growth driven by artificial intelligence (AI), data centers and electrification. Swett warned that unmet demand could force data centers abroad, creating national security and economic risks. LaCerte said his approach would be to ask of every decision whether it makes the grid more reliable and affordable. Multiple senators emphasized the urgency of adding resources quickly, with Sen. Angus King (I-ME) noting that wind and solar are both the cheapest and fastest to deploy. Both nominees committed to a technology-neutral approach consistent with the Federal Power Act.

The hearing also highlighted the large backlog of projects awaiting interconnection and the need to expand interstate transmission. Swett noted FERC's recent interconnection reforms are under judicial review but pledged to work with colleagues on solutions, while LaCerte called the backlog part of a broader set of infrastructure delays facing the energy sector and emphasized collaboration with regional transmission organizations (RTOs), independent system operators (ISOs) and states. Both nominees supported wider deployment of grid-enhancing technologies to maximize existing assets, reduce costs and speed connections.

Looking ahead, Swett's FERC background may help her secure bipartisan support, while LaCerte may be less likely to attract Democratic backing given concerns about his limited energy experience. Several Democratic senators referenced FERC's organic act, which requires each commissioner to be "specifically qualified to assess fairly the needs and concerns of all interest affected by federal energy policy." The nominations advance amid a broader backlog of confirmations in the Senate, leaving the timing uncertain, but members on both sides emphasized the urgency of addressing surging electricity demand, underscoring the need for a fully seated Commission. Akin will continue to monitor the confirmation process and related policy debates over reliability, permitting reform and grid modernization.

