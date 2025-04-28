ARTICLE
28 April 2025

Podcast: Beginning Of The Middle: Gathering Agreements

On this week's episode of "Energy Law This Week," hosts Matt Jones and April Rolen-Ogden are joined by Josh Downer...
To view the podcast, click here.

On this week's episode of "Energy Law This Week," hosts Matt Jones and April Rolen-Ogden are joined by Josh Downer, an energy business attorney at Holland & Knight, to discuss the latest developments in the Greenpeace trial, the growing challenges in offshore oil and gas leasing, and how Texas's newly established business courts may impact oil and gas litigation in the state.

They also take a closer look at gathering agreements—the "beginning of the middle" in oil and gas production and the first step in midstream. These contracts represent significant, long-term commitments for all parties involved, where timing and structure can make a major difference. With experience in both drafting and litigating these underappreciated but critical deals, Matt and April offer practical insights into how gathering agreements move production from wells to sales.

Listen to the full episode on the Oil & Gas Network here.

