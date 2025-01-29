ARTICLE
29 January 2025

Republican AGs Want To Vaporize EPA Rule Imposing Methane Charges

A group of 23 Republican AGs filed a petition for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit of the EPA's Final Rule...
  • A group of 23 Republican AGs filed a petition for review in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit of the EPA's Final Rule requiring charges on certain oil and gas producers exceeding Congressional methane emissions thresholds.
  • In the petition, the AGs argue that, should their petition for review be granted, they will show that the Final Rule exceeds the EPA's statutory authority, and that the Final Rule is arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and not in accordance with the law.
  • The AGs request that the court declare the Final Rule unlawful and vacate the EPA's final action.

