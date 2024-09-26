ARTICLE
26 September 2024

Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Grant Program: A Pathway To Cleaner Transportation

The Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Grant Program (TNGVGP) is a significant initiative by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) aimed at reducing emissions and promoting cleaner transportation within the state. This program provides financial assistance to repower heavy-duty or medium-duty motor vehicles with natural gas engines or to replace them with new natural gas vehicles. Here's a comprehensive look at the program, its benefits, and how you can apply.

Why Consider a Natural Gas Upgrade?

Natural gas vehicles (NGVs) offer a cleaner alternative to traditional diesel or gasoline-powered vehicles. By switching to NGVs, operators can significantly reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to a healthier environment. The TNGVGP makes this transition more accessible by offering substantial financial incentives.

Program Overview

The TNGVGP is designed to assist operators of heavy-duty and medium-duty vehicles in Texas. The program provides grants to either repower existing vehicles with natural gas engines or replace them entirely with new natural gas vehicles.

Key Benefits

  • Financial Assistance: Some applicants may qualify for up to 90 percent of the cost to repower or replace their vehicles.
  • Environmental Impact: Switching to natural gas can significantly reduce emissions, contributing to cleaner air quality.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the TNGVGP, vehicles and engines must meet specific criteria:

  • Vehicles/Engines Eligible for Replacement/Repower
    • Must be powered by diesel or gasoline.
    • Must be a heavy-duty or medium-duty vehicle greater than 8,500 lbs.
  • Natural Gas Vehicles/Engines Eligible for Purchase
    • Must be a TCEQ-approved natural gas vehicle/engine powered by compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
    • Must be of the same type and general weight class as the old vehicle/engine.

Grant Areas

Grants are awarded to applicants who will operate their new or repowered vehicles in one or more of the following eligible counties:

  • Austin Area: Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, Williamson
  • Beaumont-Port Arthur Area: Hardin, Jefferson, Orange
  • Corpus Christi Area: Nueces, San Patricio
  • Dallas-Ft. Worth Area: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Henderson, Hood, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, Wise
  • El Paso Area: El Paso
  • Houston-Galveston-Brazoria Area: Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Waller
  • San Antonio Area: Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Wilson
  • Tyler-Longview Area: Gregg, Harrison, Rusk, Smith, Upshur
  • Additional Counties: Austin, Aransas, Atascosa, Bee, Bell, Brazos, Burleson, Calhoun, Colorado, DeWitt, Duval, Falls, Fayette, Freestone, Frio, Goliad, Gonzales, Grimes, Hill, Jackson, Jim Wells, Karnes, La Salle, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Limestone, Live Oak, Madison, Matagorda, McLennan, McMullen, Medina, Milam, Navarro, Refugio, Robertson, Victoria, Walker, Washington, Webb, Wharton

