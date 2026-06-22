GPUaaS: Contracts, Capital And Compute In The AI Infrastructure Boom

With demand for graphics processing unit (GPU) compute capacity outstripping infrastructure planning timelines, GPU as a service (GPUaaS) has emerged as a critical solution.

Here we explore how GPUaaS works, how it fits within the broader AI infrastructure stack, the major players in the GPUaaS ecosystem and the key commercial considerations in GPUaaS customer contracts. We also examine sanctions and export control challenges and GPUaaS infrastructure financing.

In brief

As the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) transforms the data center sector, demand for graphics processing unit (GPU) compute (which is required to train and run large AI models) has grown at a pace that far exceeds traditional infrastructure planning timelines.

In response, GPU as a service (GPUaaS) has emerged as a core operational model.

GPUaaS allows customers to access high end GPU compute on demand without procuring or operating the underlying hardware itself.

What is GPUaaS?

GPUaaS is the provision of specialized, high‑performance GPU computing capacity, which is offered remotely through the cloud or via dedicated infrastructure and is managed by a third‑party service provider. Customers pay for access, rather than having to purchase (and have physical control over) costly hardware and facilities.

With large language models and generative AI requiring significant computational power to train and infer, general purpose central processing units (which are primarily used for handling limited sequential tasks) are becoming less effective. By contrast, GPUs are better suited for parallel processing and can perform complex mathematic calculations more quickly.

Unlike traditional data center services, GPUaaS is optimized for workloads that require large‑scale processing, scalability and access to high-performance AI compute chips. GPUaaS has emerged as a critical operating model amid the acceleration of AI’s capabilities, and of AI adoption across the economy. A recent report from Bain observes that AI’s computational needs are growing more than twice as fast as Moore’s law (the observation that transistor numbers in an integrated circuit double approximately every two years), with U.S. demand alone predicted to reach 100 gigawatts by 2030.

Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang recently described AI as a five‑layer stack comprising energy, chips, infrastructure, models, and applications, with each layer reinforcing the others. In this stack, progress at the chip layer is critical, as it ultimately determines how quickly AI can scale and how affordable advanced AI capabilities become.

At the same time, demand for cutting-edge GPU compute has exceeded available supply. As a result, securing access to high-performance GPUs at the individual customer level, particularly at smaller or less consistent volumes, can be costly and operationally prohibitive.

A key differentiator of GPUaaS providers is their ability to aggregate demand across multiple customers. By pooling demand in this way, GPUaaS providers are able to commit to significantly larger and more predictable order cycles, positioning them as preferred counterparties to secure GPU access via longer‑term supply arrangements, strategic partnerships or priority allocation.

For customers, GPUaaS thus provides a practical solution to reduce upfront capital expenditure and accelerate time to deployment.

Who are the key players in the GPUaaS ecosystem?

The GPUaaS ecosystem can be broadly broken down into three layers.

Chip manufacturers.

GPUaaS and hyperscaler providers.

The customer as the end-user.

At the foundational layer are chip manufacturers, such as Nvidia and AMD, who design, build, and supply high‑performance AI chips that power modern AI workloads.

Sitting above this layer are GPUaaS providers and hyperscalers, who deploy these chips at scale within data centers and make compute capacity available to customers on demand. These providers manage the underlying infrastructure and typically offer flexible arrangements that allow customers to scale compute capacity up or down in response to changing operational requirements.

At the end of the value chain are end‑users, including AI developers and enterprises with significant computing needs. For these customers, GPUaaS provides direct access to leading‑edge AI compute capabilities without the delays, capital expenditure, or operational complexity associated with procuring GPUs and managing specialized facilities.

To illustrate the rapid growth in this layer of the stack, Nvidia launched the GB300 NVL72 AI data center rack system in March 2025 with confirmed procurement commitments from multiple hyperscalers (including Microsoft Azure) for AI training cluster deployments.

Customer access to GPUaaS is also supported by other participants in the ecosystem including data center operators which host the chips; OEM entities whom chip manufacturers sell through; and GPU importers.

Data center operators host and operate the physical facilities in which GPUs are deployed and provide cooling and networking capacity as well as the consistent, steady source of power required to support energy-intensive processing, among other things.

OEM entities act as authorized resellers through which chip manufacturers may distribute their GPUs to the GPUaaS providers, together with integrated hardware.

Given the high level of regulatory scrutiny on the movement of GPUs, importers facilitate chip access by securing the necessary import licenses and related regulatory approvals.

While end users may contract directly and solely with the GPUaaS provider, successful deployment of GPUaaS requires close coordination across data center operators, OEM entities and importers in this complex supply chain.

Chip procurement and strategic partnerships

To support the growth of GPUaaS, service providers often enter into long‑term chip procurement or partnership agreements with manufacturers. Strategically, these contractual arrangements guarantee a steady supply of chips that can be further customized to the customer’s computing requirements and can offer a competitive advantage in an environment where demand often exceeds supply. For manufacturers, securing a long-term partnership facilitates revenue and production planning.

In practice, strategic arrangements are shaped by chip manufacturers. Nvidia's, for example, has a "Cloud Partner" framework, where access to its advanced GPUs is through nominated GPUaaS partners who have a “primary business model focused on offering software and services in a cloud or managed services model to end-customers leveraging Nvidia products”.

While this arrangement requires that GPUaaS partners deploy Nvidia's chips within approved environments, these “cloud partners” benefit from priority access to scarce GPU supply and new chip releases. The model also reinforces the importance of aggregating individual customer demand to secure advanced compute processing power in a supply-constrained market.

GPUaaS customer contracts

GPUaaS customer arrangements typically adopt various “as‑a‑service” models, each with different levels of involvement and risk for the customer and service provider.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS): the provider manages the full stack, with minimal customer involvement.

Platform-as-a-service (PaaS): the customer manages applications and data while the provider manages infrastructure.

Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS): the customer exercises significant control over applications, data and security.

"Bare metal" as-a-service: the provider offers dedicated, high‑performance infrastructure allocated to a single customer.

In practice, GPUaaS arrangements raise various commercial and legal considerations for both providers and end‑users, including supply assurance and delivery risk, pricing and adjustment mechanisms, hardware customization, risk allocation in the event of regulatory change or geopolitical disruption, and termination provisions contemplating early termination fees and customer step‑in rights.

Contracts for the provision of GPUaaS have notable differences from traditional cloud services agreements, particularly to account for:

the increased scale and complexity of the service arrangements that are typically provided;

specific considerations relating to service duration, which can be relatively shorter to reflect the lifespans of the specific GPUs before they become technically obsolete; and

the need to address and mitigate enhanced and evolving regulatory risks relating to sanctions and export controls (as described further in the section below).

Sanctions and export controls considerations

Against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical tensions and the global race for AI competitiveness, export controls and sanctions represent an evolving and increasingly important area of regulation, particularly in the context of AI development and where compute capacity may be utilized by end-users to train AI models.

At the time of writing, U.S. export controls generally do not restrict the provision of IaaS. However, guidance from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) indicates that providing IaaS to certain end users to train AI models may trigger export control requirements. In particular, BIS has imposed conditions on exports to and in-country transfers of advanced computing integrated circuits for AI model training in certain jurisdictions.

The U.S. government is also considering legislation that would extend U.S. export controls to the provision of IaaS. If enacted, it could restrict IaaS to the same extent as the export, reexport, and in-country transfer of related software and technology (e.g., GPUs) to designated jurisdictions, or to end users whose ultimate parent entities are headquartered in these markets.

Careful contractual allocation of risk between parties (and related termination rights) is critical to address potential scenarios where changes in sanctions and export control regimes could possibly limit or prohibit certain GPUaaS models.

As a result, GPUaaS providers, data center operators, cloud services providers, and importers, are increasingly strengthening their compliance approach with counterparties through more robust contractual undertakings, clearer and more detailed representations and warranties in respect of end use and end users, and enhanced customer due diligence, both at the onboarding stage and on an ongoing basis.

Financing GPUaaS infrastructure

The capital intensity of GPUaaS driven by the cost of advanced GPU hardware, power and cooling, as well as rapid build-out timelines, has increased interest from both private credit funds and institutional lenders in financing these deployments.

From a lender’s perspective, key considerations for financing GPUaaS infrastructure projects typically include:

chip obsolescence risk as newer GPUs emerge;

the reliability of long-term customer contracts and corresponding cash flow to service debt payments;

the form of security granted to the lender, which may include assignments of key customer contracts as well as security over the GPU hardware itself; and

termination rights in contracts, particularly those relating to changes in applicable law.

Termination rights under GPUaaS contracts are of high importance to lenders, particularly where termination may be triggered by legal or regulatory changes. Given the rapidly evolving export controls and sanctions landscape, outlined above, lenders will closely scrutinize change-in-law-related provisions to assess the risks they face in the event of early termination or service suspension for key customer agreements, and any downstream impact on revenue and impairment on the value of the lender’s security package.

Consequently, well structured customer agreements can have a positive impact on bankability, particularly where they offer committed customer capacity, clear usage and service levels, and well allocated termination provisions.

Alongside private credit and institutional lenders, the demand for GPUaaS has also encouraged the rise of specialist boutique asset financiers which are focused specifically on AI compute and related infrastructure. Here alternative financing structures may include buy-and-lease arrangements, where the financier acquires ownership of the GPUs. These arrangements can counterbalance chip obsolescence risks and provide greater flexibility for GPUaaS providers, where the infrastructure operator is unwilling to take ownership of GPUs in view of rapidly evolving hardware.

Looking ahead

As demand for AI compute continues to rise, GPUaaS is likely to remain a key business and operating model for many players in the AI infrastructure ecosystem, and, GPUaaS projects will increasingly focus on meticulous and strategic legal structuring to address significant risks. For service providers, customers and lenders alike, successful outcomes are contingent on carefully drafted contracts, clear risk allocation and proactive management to mitigate evolving regulatory and geopolitical risks.