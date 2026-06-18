The Executive Order On Advanced AI Innovation And Security: What Businesses Need To Know (Podcast)

In this episode of AI Security and the Law, hosts Stephen Lilley and Veronica Glick sit down with Daniel Castro, President of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), to unpack the latest executive order on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. The conversation explores how AI is fundamentally changing the economics of cyberattacks, making it cheaper and easier for threat actors to exploit longstanding vulnerabilities at scale, and what the federal government's response means for critical infrastructure operators, state and local authorities, and private sector businesses alike. Castro offers insights on the executive order's three operative sections, including efforts to upgrade federal systems, the voluntary 30-day review process for frontier AI models, and the prioritization of criminal prosecution of AI-enabled cyber threats. The episode also touches on the broader policy landscape, including the bipartisan Great American AI Act, underscoring that this is a rapidly evolving area with significant implications for global businesses.

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Episode Show Notes

(00:02) Introduction to AI Security and the Law

(01:32) How AI is changing the economics of cyberattacks

(05:06) Upgrading federal systems and the role of CISA

(08:20) State and local cybersecurity challenges and resource gaps

(12:18) The cybersecurity clearinghouse and vulnerability coordination

(17:53) Frontier model benchmarks and the 30-day review process

(25:55) Helping less sophisticated organizations strengthen fundamentals

(28:50) Prioritizing criminal prosecution of AI-enabled cyber threats

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