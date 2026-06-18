The Executive Order On Advanced AI Innovation And Security: What Businesses Need To Know (Podcast)

- within Technology topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Technology, Retail & Leisure and Securities & Investment industries
- within Compliance topic(s)
In this episode of AI Security and the Law, hosts Stephen Lilley and Veronica Glick sit down with Daniel Castro, President of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation (ITIF), to unpack the latest executive order on artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. The conversation explores how AI is fundamentally changing the economics of cyberattacks, making it cheaper and easier for threat actors to exploit longstanding vulnerabilities at scale, and what the federal government's response means for critical infrastructure operators, state and local authorities, and private sector businesses alike. Castro offers insights on the executive order's three operative sections, including efforts to upgrade federal systems, the voluntary 30-day review process for frontier AI models, and the prioritization of criminal prosecution of AI-enabled cyber threats. The episode also touches on the broader policy landscape, including the bipartisan Great American AI Act, underscoring that this is a rapidly evolving area with significant implications for global businesses.
Episode Show Notes
(00:02) Introduction to AI Security and the Law
(01:32) How AI is changing the economics of cyberattacks
(05:06) Upgrading federal systems and the role of CISA
(08:20) State and local cybersecurity challenges and resource gaps
(12:18) The cybersecurity clearinghouse and vulnerability coordination
(17:53) Frontier model benchmarks and the 30-day review process
(25:55) Helping less sophisticated organizations strengthen fundamentals
(28:50) Prioritizing criminal prosecution of AI-enabled cyber threats
Subscribe
Listen to more episodes of AI Security and the Law.
AI Security and the Law is also available on the following podcast services for your subscription convenience.
Visit us at mayerbrown.com
Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.
© Copyright 2026. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.
This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.[View Source]