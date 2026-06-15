FinTech Global FS Regulatory Round-Up - W/e 29 May 2026

Hong Kong

SFC and HKMA issue circular guidance to VATPs, licensed corporations, registered institutions, and authorised institutions on provision of Relevant Stablecoin services

The SFC has issued a circular to set out its expected standards for licensed virtual asset trading platforms (VATPs) and licensed corporations when conducting activities in Relevant Stablecoins, ie, ‘specified stablecoins’ under the Stablecoins Ordinance that are issued by a licensed entity under the Ordinance.

This circular also clarifies the application of the Guidelines for Virtual Asset Trading Platform Operators and the joint SFC-HKMA circular on intermediaries’ virtual asset (VA)-related activities (joint circular of 22 December 2023 together with supplemental joint circular of 30 September 2025 - see our previous update ) to activities in Relevant Stablecoins.

The regulatory requirements applicable to both VATPs and licensed corporations include those relating to:

liquidity and index requirements for tokens available for trading by retail clients;

disclosure;

assessment of client knowledge of VA;

exposure limit; and

suitability.

The regulatory requirements applicable only to licensed corporations include those relating to:

partnering arrangement;

dealing through VATPs;

deposit and withdrawal arrangement; and

ongoing reporting and notification.

The circular introduces revised licensing conditions for VATPs (see Appendix 1 ) and corresponding updates to the terms and conditions for licensed corporations and registered institutions that provide VA dealing and advisory services, and those that manage portfolios investing in VAs, as set out in Appendices A1 and A2 . The versions showing tracked changes in Appendices B1 and B2 .

In parallel, the HKMA has issued a circular to provide guidance to registered institutions on the requirements for their VA dealing services, advisory services or asset management services or the distribution of investment products with exposure to VAs, where the VA concerned is a Relevant Stablecoin. The guidance focuses on the applicability of the requirements in the SFC-HKMA joint circular referred to above to registered institutions' Relevant Stablecoin-related activities. The updates to the licensing or registration terms and conditions are in Appendices A1 and A2 .

The HKMA has also issued another circular to provide guidance on authorised institutions' provision of dealing, advisory and portfolio management services involving Relevant Stablecoins, referring to the guidance to registered institutions above.

Finally, the SFC has updated the following as a consequence of the commencement of the stablecoin regime:

HKMA publishes circular guidance on offering of financing for VA dealing, shared order book, and client VA withdrawals

The HKMA has issued a circular setting out the standards expected of registered institutions in offering financing for virtual asset (VA) dealing, participating in shared order books, and permitting client VA withdrawals.

This follows the SFC's circular dated 11 February 2026 (see our previous update ), which enables licensed corporations providing VA dealing services under omnibus account arrangements with SFC‑licensed VA trading platforms to offer financing for VA dealing, and establishes expected standards for VA brokers participating in shared order books, as well as requirements for client VA safeguards by brokers permitting VA withdrawals.

VA financing – Registered institutions providing VA dealing services may provide VA financing by observing similar standards expected by the SFC on VA brokers providing VA financing, as set out in the SFC's 11 February 2026 circular.

Shared order book – Registered institutions providing VA dealing services to conduct agency trading of clients on a shared order book and offering retail clients access to the shared order book should follow the same guidance given by the SFC to VA brokers as set out in paragraphs 15–17 of the SFC's 11 February 2026 circular.

Client VA withdrawals – To better safeguard client VAs, in addition to the HKMA’s prevailing requirements on related matters (such as e-banking, technology and operational risk management), the expected standards and measures regarding client VA withdrawals as set out in paragraphs 18–20 of the SFC's 11 February 2026 circular are also applicable to registered institutions that permit client VA withdrawals. [27 May 2026] #VirtualAssets

HKMA updates guidance on provision of custodial services for digital assets

The HKMA has reviewed and updated its guidance on the provision of custodial services for digital assets by authorised institutions (AIs). The updated guidance reflects market and technological developments, including the implementation of the Stablecoins Ordinance, and supersedes the HKMA’s circular dated 20 February 2024 (see our previous update ).

The updated guidance applies to AIs and subsidiaries of locally incorporated AIs conducting custodial activities in respect of ‘digital assets’, defined broadly to include virtual assets, tokenised securities, and other tokenised assets, as well as the means of access to such assets (such as private keys and seeds).

The updated guidance underscores the importance of robust security, governance, and operational controls to ensure that client digital assets held by AIs in custody are adequately safeguarded and that the risks involved are properly managed.

The HKMA has refined the expected standards in the guidance with reference to international standards and emerging industry practices, incorporating flexibility for AIs to put in place operational arrangements that are commensurate with the nature, features and risks of the digital assets under custody. These standards apply irrespective of whether custody is provided as a standalone service or in connection with other activities, including acting as an intermediary in virtual asset-related activities or distributing tokenised products.

The updated guidance covers the following areas:

governance and risk management;

segregation of client digital assets;

safeguarding of client digital assets;

delegation and outsourcing;

disclosure;

record keeping and reconciliation of client digital assets;

ongoing monitoring; and

provision of staking services for VAs from custodial services.

In terms of implementation, AIs or subsidiaries of locally incorporated AIs intending to provide digital asset custodial services are required to engage with the HKMA in advance and demonstrate compliance with the expected standards and requirements. Those already providing such services are expected to review and, where necessary, revise their systems and controls to align with the updated guidance. [27 May 2026] #Stablecoins #DigitalAssets #VirtualAssets

FSTB and SFC conclude consultations on VA advisory and management regimes and aim to introduce Bill into LegCo within 2026

The SFC and the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau have published their joint consultation conclusions on proposals to regulate virtual asset (VA) advisory and management service providers, with broad market support.

The licensing regimes for VA advisory and management service providers will follow the ‘same business, same risks, same rules’ principle, and their scope will be aligned with that of Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. The consultations conclusions follow previous consultation conclusions published in December 2025 on proposals for establishing licensing regimes for VA dealers and custodian service providers (see our previous update ).

The SFC and the FSTB will finalise the legislative proposals for establishing the VA advisory and management regimes under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance, with a view to introducing a Bill into the Legislative Council (LegCo) within 2026.

The SFC will in due course engage pre-applicants to initiate the pre application process, conduct consultation on the regulatory requirements for the regimes, and issue such regulatory requirements, as appropriate.

Existing and prospective VA advisory and management service providers are strongly encouraged to engage with the SFC early to initiate pre-application discussions. This will allow entities to better understand the proposed regimes, facilitate more efficient licensing processes, and ensure their regulatory compliance under the new regimes. [26 May 2026] #VirtualAssets