Cybersecurity Newsletter June 2026

This month's cybersecurity capsule examines the pervasive role of artificial intelligence in modern cyber threats, from threat actors exploiting vulnerabilities using AI-powered tools...

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This month’s Capsule evinces the AI’s omnipresence, its use by threat actors to exploit vulnerabilities and the need for businesses and governments to promptly coordinate and implement AI for cybersecurity defense. Of course, as always, there are a few highlights about both the effectiveness of threat actors and law enforcement’s ability to catch them or the various entities they rely upon to operate.

CONSIDER THIS

Can You Hear Me Now? On May 4, 2026, the Inspector General issued a watchdog report finding that DHS employees failed to follow basic mobile security practices, including using unauthorized apps and reusing passcodes.

NIST to QC AI. On May 6, 2026, National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Center for AI Standards and Innovationannounced its plan to evaluate frontier models from Google, Microsoft and xAI before their release to determine whether they pose cybersecurity risks.

DoD Cites Need for Defense. On May 7, 2026, defense officials discussed both the need to use and optimism for widespread adoption of AI tools to help the government move away from the labor-intensive approach to fixing vulnerabilities.

The Man with a Plan? On May 8, 2026, Senator Schumer emphasized his desire for DHS to come forward with a plan coordinating with state and local governments to fend against AI-based attacks.

Taking Matters in their Own Hands. On May 11, 2026, security researchers discussed the newly formed Alliance for Critical Infrastructure, composed of several corporate giants, and the Alliance’s goal of having infrastructure sectors work more closely together to mitigate the shared cybersecurity risks.

Robots Don’t Like Being Watched. On May 12, 2026, Google announced the launch of Intrusion Logging, which promises to assist digital forensics researchers investigating attacks on Android devices.

White House Cutting Down Log Retention Requirements. On May 22, 2026, the White House issued a new memo, M-26-14, which updates rules for federal agencies to keep logs of significant cyber activities in their networks. The prior memo did not provide feasible or cost-effective log retention requirements.

AS THE WORLD TURNS

QR Codes Better Bait than Attachments for Phishing. A May 1, 2026, Microsoft report revealed that QR-code phishing is the fastest growing attack vector.

That’s Not How a Gentleman Should Act. On May 11, 2026, researchers disclosed that the Gentleman ransomware group suffered a data leak of its own, revealing insights into its operations, management, victim selection, and operations security management.

Zero-Day Has Zero Luck. On May 11, 2026, Google detected and prevented the mass exploitation of the first known AI-enabled zero day designed to bypass MFA.

If You Don’t Protect Your Identity, Who Will? On May 12, 2026, security researchers reported that nearly 70% of ransomware attacks last year began with an identity-related incident.

First VPN Comes in Last. On May 21, 2026, the FBI announced that in cooperation with Europol, the dismantling of First VPN, which disguised the location of at least 25 ransomware groups.

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