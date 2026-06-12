Pennsylvania Is Currently The Fastest-Growing Data Center Market In The PJM Grid

Pennsylvania’s energy, manufacturing and infrastructure assets position the state uniquely for supporting large-scale data center growth. The Commonwealth benefits from abundant, low-cost and highly reliable natural...

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Pennsylvania’s energy, manufacturing and infrastructure assets position the state uniquely for supporting large-scale data center growth. The Commonwealth benefits from abundant, low-cost and highly reliable natural gas and nuclear generation, supported by ongoing investments in manufacturing and grid infrastructure.

In 2024, Pennsylvania generated approximately 241.5 million MWh of electricity and exported around 85 million MWh, making it the largest net electricity exporter in the United States and within PJM. This surplus capacity provides a stable foundation for energy-intensive data center projects, allowing for growth without compromising grid reliability.

Additionally, Pennsylvania leads PJM states in exports of data center-related goods and services, which contributes to local employment and economic activity. The state’s energy profile and industrial capacity support long-term development and regional competitiveness.

Given these factors, Pennsylvania’s electric grid and industrial infrastructure offer a robust environment for data center expansion and related investments. Findings in new research entitled, “Pennsylvania Builds the Cloud: Manufacturing, Energy, and Data Center Development,” conducted by Mangum Economics in partnership with Buchanan, the Pittsburgh Technology Council and Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies, make it clear:

Pennsylvania leads all PJM states in manufacturing and raw-material exports to data center hubs in the PJM region (nearly $14.6 billion in 2024).

Exported products to PJM data centers currently support more than 1,900 jobs today and are projected to drive over 4,500 additional jobs and $1.5 billion in new annual output by 2036.

Reliable, low-cost power, continued grid modernization and world-class manufacturing are advantages, positioning the Commonwealth as both a premier host for data center development and the industrial backbone powering AI and cloud growth across the PJM region.

Read the Executive Summary here.

Buchanan Advantage for Data Centers and AI Infrastructure

With Pennsylvania's quickly evolving data center market and high level of state government activity – particularly in proposals for guardrails on data center development –Buchanan stands ready to support the stakeholders making it happen. In a market defined by megawatts and timelines, success comes down to execution. Our sophisticated team is ready to:

Assess optimal locations considering not just ownership and accessibility but also connectivity, power availability and future scalability needs.

Navigate complex local regulations to secure timely approvals for data center construction and expansion

Secure reliable, cost-effective energy supply agreements, including renewable options and utility and direct interconnections essential for data center operations.

Build strategic relationships with state and local regulators and policymakers to facilitate project approvals and policies.

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