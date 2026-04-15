xAI Sues To Enjoin Colorado's AI Act Before June 30 Effective Date

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On April 9, 2026, X.AI LLC ("xAI") filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado (X.AI LLC v. Weiser, No. 1:26-cv-01515) against Colorado Attorney General Philip J. Weiser, in his official capacity, seeking to enjoin enforcement of Colorado Senate Bill 24-205 — the act "concerning consumer protections in interactions with artificial intelligence systems" — before its scheduled June 30, 2026 effective date. SB 24-205, signed by Governor Jared Polis on May 17, 2024, requires developers and deployers of "high-risk" artificial intelligence systems to use reasonable care to protect consumers from "algorithmic discrimination" and imposes related disclosure, documentation, and impact-assessment obligations in connection with "consequential decisions" affecting education, employment, financial or lending services, essential government services, health-care services, housing, insurance, and legal services. Enforcement authority is vested exclusively in the Colorado Attorney General; violations are enforced under the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, with civil penalties of up to $20,000 per violation. The original February 1, 2026 effective date was deferred to June 30, 2026 following Colorado's August 2025 special legislative session, and a working group convened by Governor Polis published a proposed amendment to the law on March 17, 2026 that has not yet been introduced as legislation. For coverage of the filing, see The Colorado Sun.

The complaint asserts claims under four constitutional theories. First, xAI alleges that SB 24-205 violates the First Amendment by compelling it, as a "developer," to alter Grok's training, fine-tuning, system prompts, and outputs to conform to Colorado's preferred positions on contested subjects, and by separately compelling content- and viewpoint-based disclosures regarding bias-mitigation practices — invoking the Supreme Court's decisions in Moody v. NetChoice, 603 U.S. 707 (2024), and 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, 600 U.S. 570 (2023), and asserting that the law also burdens users' First Amendment right to receive information. Second, xAI argues that the law violates the Dormant Commerce Clause by reaching development and deployment activity occurring entirely outside Colorado, noting that xAI is organized under Nevada law and headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with no Colorado offices. Third, the complaint contends that the statute is unconstitutionally vague under the Due Process Clause because key operative terms — including "high-risk artificial intelligence system," "algorithmic discrimination," and "historical discrimination" — are left undefined and committed to the Attorney General through subsequent rulemaking. Fourth, xAI asserts a violation of the Equal Protection Clause, alleging that the statute's definition of "algorithmic discrimination" expressly exempts differential treatment intended to "expand an applicant, customer, or participant pool to increase diversity or redress historical discrimination" while reaching other disparate impacts, and was enacted without legislative findings. The case is positioned to become a significant test of the constitutional limits of state-level AI regulation and whether design and tuning choices made by generative AI developers qualify as protected expressive activity.

In the complaint, which was filed in federal court in Denver, Musk’s lawyers contend that the law is “unconstitutionally vague” and “invites arbitrary enforcement” because it fails to define some key terms. They also contend that Colorado’s law would cause Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, to “abandon its disinterested pursuit of truth and instead promote the State’s ideological views on various matters, racial justice in particular,” which they say violates the First Amendment. coloradosun.com/...

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