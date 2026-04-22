Pacific Northwest Leads On AI Companion Regulation

In early 2026, the Pacific Northwest emerged as a leader in regulating emotionally engaging artificial intelligence. Oregon and Washington each passed targeted legislation addressing...

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In early 2026, the Pacific Northwest emerged as a leader in regulating emotionally engaging artificial intelligence. Oregon and Washington each passed targeted legislation addressing the unique risks posed by AI companions — sophisticated chatbots designed to simulate sustained human-like relationships.

Oregon’s Senate Bill 1546 (SB 1546) passed the legislature on March 5, 2026, with near-unanimous support and was signed into law shortly thereafter. Washington’s House Bill 2225 (HB 2225) was signed by Governor Bob Ferguson on March 24, 2026. Both measures take effect on January 1, 2027, creating a coordinated regional framework for transparency, mental health protections, and safeguards for minors.

Defining AI Companions

Both laws target AI companion systems (or “AI companion chatbots” in Washington) that use artificial intelligence — including generative models or emotion-recognition algorithms — to simulate platonic, intimate, or romantic relationships. These systems typically:

Retain contextual information across multiple sessions

Personalize responses based on user history

Engage in ongoing, adaptive personal dialogue

The definitions exclude standard customer service bots, video game characters, and basic voice assistants that do not build sustained emotional connections.

The laws apply to any “operator” that controls or makes such systems available to users in the respective state.

Core Requirements for Operators

Oregon’s SB 1546 and Washington’s HB 2225 share several key obligations:

Transparency Disclosures : Operators must provide clear, conspicuous, and recurring notices informing users that they are interacting with an artificial system rather than a human — especially in situations where a reasonable person might otherwise be misled.

: Operators must provide clear, conspicuous, and recurring notices informing users that they are interacting with an artificial system rather than a human — especially in situations where a reasonable person might otherwise be misled. Mental Health Crisis Protocols : Systems must implement reasonable mechanisms to detect signs of suicidal ideation or self-harm. Upon detection, the AI is required to respond appropriately by interrupting the conversation and directing users to crisis resources, such as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or the appropriate youth crisis line (e.g., Youthline for younger users). Operators in Oregon must also submit annual reports on these protocols to the Oregon Health Authority.

: Systems must implement reasonable mechanisms to detect signs of suicidal ideation or self-harm. Upon detection, the AI is required to respond appropriately by interrupting the conversation and directing users to crisis resources, such as the or the appropriate youth crisis line (e.g., Youthline for younger users). Operators in Oregon must also submit annual reports on these protocols to the Oregon Health Authority. Minor Safeguards: When an operator knows or has reason to believe the user is a minor, enhanced protections apply. These include stricter content restrictions (such as prohibitions on sexually explicit interactions), periodic break reminders to prevent excessive engagement, and other measures designed to reduce psychological harm from prolonged or intense interactions.

Both laws also require operators to take reasonable steps to prevent the AI from generating misleading statements about its own nature or exacerbating potential harm.

Enforcement: A Key Point of Differentiation

While the substantive requirements are closely aligned, enforcement mechanisms differ meaningfully:

Oregon SB 1546 creates a private right of action . Individuals harmed by a violation can sue directly and seek statutory damages of $1,000 per violation , plus any greater actual damages, injunctive relief, and attorney fees for prevailing plaintiffs. This “private enforcement” model gives the law significant deterrent power and represents a departure from the Attorney General-only enforcement typical of Oregon’s Consumer Privacy Act.

creates a . Individuals harmed by a violation can sue directly and seek , plus any greater actual damages, injunctive relief, and attorney fees for prevailing plaintiffs. This “private enforcement” model gives the law significant deterrent power and represents a departure from the Attorney General-only enforcement typical of Oregon’s Consumer Privacy Act. Washington HB 2225 primarily relies on enforcement by the Washington Attorney General under the state’s Consumer Protection Act. Some analyses note that it also includes a private right of action in certain contexts, though without the same explicit $1,000 statutory damages in every case.

This combination — similar safety rules with differing enforcement teeth — makes the two laws complementary and potentially influential models for other states.

Why These Laws Matter

As AI companions grow more persuasive — remembering personal details, adapting tone, and fostering long-term “relationships” — concerns have mounted around emotional dependency, manipulation, mental health impacts (particularly suicide risk), and heightened dangers for minors. Both Oregon and Washington framed their legislation through a public health and consumer protection lens, with strong input from pediatricians, mental health advocates, and suicide prevention groups.

The bills build on earlier efforts, such as California’s SB 243 (effective 2026), but introduce Pacific Northwest-specific refinements and an earlier regional rollout.

Implications for Businesses and Users

For companies developing or deploying conversational AI:

Assess whether any systems fall within the “AI companion” definitions.

Audit and strengthen disclosure mechanisms, crisis detection/response flows, and age-appropriate safeguards.

Prepare for the shared January 1, 2027 compliance deadline, with particular attention to litigation risk in Oregon.

Users and parents in Oregon and Washington can expect clearer labeling of AI systems and built-in safety features when engaging with companion-style chatbots.

A Growing National Trend

Oregon’s SB 1546 and Washington’s HB 2225 signal increasing state-level willingness to regulate the relational aspects of AI rather than relying solely on general privacy or antitrust frameworks. As more states consider similar measures, the Pacific Northwest’s dual approach — emphasizing transparency, crisis intervention, and youth protections — may serve as a blueprint.

In an era of increasingly human-like technology, these laws underscore a clear policy message: emotional simulation by AI comes with responsibilities. Companies that proactively embed thoughtful safety and transparency features will not only achieve compliance but also build greater long-term user trust. Buckley Law PC is available to help your business navigate through the rapidly transformative AI future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.