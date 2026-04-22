Agentic AI In Advertising: Five Legal Risks Marketers Cannot Ignore

The advertising industry is at an inflection point. Brands have spent years building governance frameworks for generative AI, including approval workflows, content review and prompting policies...

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The Bottom Line Regulators will likely treat AI decisions as company decisions. The absence of human intent will not shield brands from liability. Legal, marketing, and technology teams must align on guardrails that govern what AI can do, not just what it can say.

The absence of human intent will not shield brands from liability. Legal, marketing, and technology teams must align on guardrails that govern what AI can do, not just what it can say. Explainability is non-negotiable. When something goes wrong, regulators and plaintiffs will ask what the AI decided, why, and who is responsible. Brands that cannot answer those questions with support of clear recordkeeping policies, audit logs and internal escalation pathways will struggle to defend AI-driven outcomes.

When something goes wrong, regulators and plaintiffs will ask what the AI decided, why, and who is responsible. Brands that cannot answer those questions with support of clear recordkeeping policies, audit logs and internal escalation pathways will struggle to defend AI-driven outcomes. Early governance pays dividends. Marketers that build accountability frameworks now can capture the efficiency gains of agentic AI while avoiding the regulatory and reputational fallout that comes from deploying autonomy without oversight.

The advertising industry is at an inflection point. Brands have spent years building governance frameworks for generative AI, including approval workflows, content review and prompting policies, and compliance checkpoints. But agentic AI is changing the calculus.

Unlike traditional AI tools that generate content in response to prompts, agentic systems act. They make decisions, execute tasks, and adapt their behavior autonomously, within the training and frameworks they have been given.

The shift from a predictive model to an autonomous one impacts risks across the marketing ecosystem. Think of a copywriter who drafts exactly what you ask for as compared to a campaign manager who independently decides what to create, when to publish, and how to optimize. Agentic AI functions much closer to the latter and can bypass human sign-off without the appropriate guardrails in place.

What Is Agentic AI?

Agentic AI systems can move beyond prompt-response generation to take specific, autonomous action based on uncircumscribed datasets (i.e., unstructured versus boundaried data). They can proactively navigate digital environments and potentially serve as the first layer in a user’s interaction with a brand’s website, app, or advertising ecosystem.

For marketers and advertisers, these tools provide enormous opportunity. Brands can train and deploy agentic AI tools to:

Manage influencer campaigns end-to-end, including outreach, contract negotiation, content approval, and payment

Dynamically adjust ad creative, pricing, and targeting based on real-time performance signals

Conduct autonomous competitive research and audience/social listening

Enable consumers to complete end‑to‑end transactions through AI agents, such as booking travel or making purchases

Optimize media buying and budget allocation without human intervention

That said, while these systems promise efficiency and scale, traditional compliance frameworks and internal approval thresholds may no longer be sufficient to limit legal exposure before things spiral out of control.

Below are five legal risks that marketing and advertising leaders should address now as agentic AI becomes swiftly embedded across campaigns, consumer engagement, and brand operations.

1. Biased or Deceptive Consumer Communications

Agentic AI doesn’t necessarily create new buckets of legal risk. However, without proper guardrails, agentic AI can amplify companies’ risk of violating well-established consumer protection and false advertising rules. Agentic AI can move beyond generating marketing copy to dynamically adapting messaging, conducting its own review of claim substantiation, and even disseminating product claims autonomously.

These capabilities amplify existing false advertising risks when AI systems personalize and publish claims, promotions, or product descriptions in ways that are unsubstantiated, inconsistent, or misleading. Unlike using a generative AI tool to create static marketing content and then posting that content, an agentic AI tool can be used to rotate ads or messaging continuously, making traditional pre-review challenging if an upfront process has not been established.

Key exposures include:

Unsubstantiated or inconsistent product claims

Hallucinated statements about features, pricing, or terms

Discriminatory pricing based on sensitive characteristics or proxies

Recommendations that are biased or favor paid relationships without disclosure

For example, an agentic system managing an influencer campaign might autonomously draft product claims for influencer scripts that have not been substantiated. It may also fail to attach FTC-required disclosures to influencer content that it posts or re-posts on a company’s behalf. And because agentic systems can also deploy generative tools, another risk looms. They can create fake reviews or testimonials and, critically, disseminate them autonomously.

Marketers should take the time now to explore how their traditional content development tools, clearance and disclosure policies can be applied to agentic systems’ judgment protocols.

Regulators and plaintiffs are already scrutinizing AI-driven consumer deception. As agentic systems take on more autonomous tasks, companies may also need to reevaluate their insurance and E&O policies to ensure they capture AI-driven operational risk, as traditional policies often assume human decision-making.

2. Privacy and Data Concerns

Hyper-personalization requires access to sensitive consumer data. Agentic AI relies on continuous data ingestion, profiling, and inference. That creates significant risk under evolving privacy laws regulating automated decision-making, sensitive data, and consumer profiling.

Companies must assess whether agentic tools:

Violate existing data processing agreements

Scrape or repurpose third-party platform data in violation of terms of service

Access, collect, or infer personal data without proper consent

An agentic system tasked with audience development, for instance, might autonomously scrape social media profiles or aggregate behavioral data in ways that violate platform terms of service or trigger consent requirements under state law.

Regulatory scrutiny is increasing. Proposed rules in California would impose cybersecurity audits, risk assessments, and pre-use notices to consumers for automated decision-making technologies. With the EU AI Act and U.S. state-level activity advancing in parallel, brands must understand data flows, consent obligations, and transparency expectations, especially where AI affects pricing, eligibility, or access.

3. Unintended Actions and Dark Patterns Systems calibrated to prioritize business goals and optimize engagement without risk thresholds can replicate or amplify deceptive online design practices that trick or trap consumers into unwanted purchases, subscriptions, or fees. Agentic AI systems experiment, adapt, and self-optimize to drive engagement or conversion. This can unintentionally replicate or amplify dark patterns such as: Manipulative “limited time” or urgency offers

Hidden fees revealed late in the transaction

Subscription enrollments without proper disclosure

Confusing cancellation flows making it unreasonably difficult for a consumer to cancel The FTC is also keenly focused on these issues and is poised to take action against companies that deploy AI systems to increase conversions at the expense of compliance.

4. Contractual and Operational Liability

Agentic AI’s ability to negotiate terms, accept conditions, or trigger commitments without human review raises a critical question: What authority does AI have to bind the brand or the counterparty?

Agentic systems may eventually draft or negotiate contracts or autonomously manage procurement and logistics. In the advertising context, an agentic system might autonomously negotiate influencer rates, accept media buy terms, or commit to sponsorship obligations. With limited human oversight, companies may risk being bound by obligations they never intended to assume.

Issues may arise if:

AI tools accept or propose unfavorable contractual terms

Critical provisions such as liability or indemnification provisions are not carefully reviewed

Employees lack clarity on how to properly use or audit these tools

5. Agency Liability and Regulatory Uncertainty

This leads to the next key question: who is responsible if an AI tool acts on behalf of a brand – whether in accordance with its instructions or not? This question is particularly acute since, if not tested rigorously, agentic AI has the potential to act in a deceptive or manipulative fashion by prioritizing business objectives over internal compliance protocols (especially if those protocols have not been clearly embedded into the system).

The legal landscape here remains unsettled, with further guidance likely to emerge as these systems become more widespread. Responsibility may depend on:

The relationship between the parties involved

Allocation of responsibility in contracts

The nature of the harm

Which legal framework regulators or courts choose to apply

In some cases, such as an FTC enforcement, the focus may be on the brand as the consumer-facing entity. In others, such as a breach of contract claim, disputes may center on contractual duties between the brand and its technology provider.

Brands that deploy agentic AI through third-party platforms should not assume that outsourcing the technology outsources the liability. Contractual protections, audit rights, and clear usage controls are essential, but they may not fully insulate a brand from regulatory or reputational exposure.

Organizational Blind Spots

Perhaps the most underestimated risk is organizational.

Agentic AI requires a shift from reviewing outputs to governing actions. In addition, the importance of testing these tools in various environments, e.g. simulations, pressure testing, and adjusting the tools’ “rewards” structure, cannot be underestimated. Without conducting this testing and setting clear authority limits, policies, and escalation protocols accordingly, tailored by use case, brands risk deploying systems that quietly overstep before leadership notices.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.