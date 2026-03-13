State AG News: Rental Price Fixing, AI Regulation In Healthcare, Student Loans (February 26- March 4, 2026)

Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken.

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Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from February 26-March 4, 2026:

A coalition of ten attorneys general filed a comment letter opposing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's proposed rule to remove provisions from its Freedom of Information Act regulations that expedite requests for public records related to environmental justice-related needs and that waive fees for such requests.

A coalition of 21 attorneys general sent a letter to GoFundMe following reports that the organization created unauthorized donation web pages for over 1.4 million charities nationwide without their prior knowledge or consent. The coalition calls for immediate remedial measures including providing proof that GoFundMe has removed all unauthorized donation web pages within the next 14 days.

A coalition of 24 attorneys general sent a comment letter opposing a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Education (ED) that would cap federal student loans for graduate students in nursing, physician assistance, and other health fields. The coalition urges the ED to abandon its narrow definition of “professional degree” and devise a broader one that encompasses the full spectrum of degrees intended by Congress.

Arizona

Attorney General Mayes announced a settlement with Weidner Property Management LLC, resolving allegations that the company participated in an unlawful scheme to inflate rental prices through the use of revenue management software. The settlement is part of the State's broader lawsuit against RealPage, Inc. and multiple landlords accused of engaging in anti-competitive practices that harmed Arizona renters.

California

Attorney General Bonta sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services opposing a proposed rule that would remove certification criteria requiring that model cards accompany health products that use artificial intelligence (AI). The letter warns that the proposed rule would eliminate one of the most significant guardrails currently in place at the federal level for the use of AI in healthcare.

Minnesota

Attorney General Ellison and the Minnesota Department of Human Services filed a lawsuit against the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for attempting to withhold $243 million in Medicaid payments from the State. The action seeks a temporary restraining order to immediately block the threatened cuts.

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