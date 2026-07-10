CyberCapsule: Cybersecurity Newsletter - July 2026

This monthly cybersecurity update examines critical developments in vulnerability management, government funding initiatives for local cybersecurity infrastructure, and the escalating threat of AI-powered impersonation attacks. The edition also covers major law enforcement actions against phishing networks and explores how federal agencies are reshaping their approach to cyber defense prioritization.

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In this month’s edition, we highlight a growing concern about prioritizing vulnerabilities, proposed and actual legislation designed to fund cybersecurity improvements for local governments, the growing use of AI in impersonation attacks, and the takedown of certain servers used to perpetuate phishing and other schemes. CONSIDER THIS Tisk, Tisk, Tisk, NIST, NIST, NIST. On May 29, 2026 , a Commerce inspector released his NIST audit report, revealing that NIST has mismanaged its critical vulnerability database.

On , a Commerce inspector released his NIST audit report, revealing that NIST has mismanaged its critical vulnerability database. What Do We Want? Cyber. Where Do We Want It? Everywhere. On June 2, 2026 , a top Pentagon official discussed the need to incorporate cyber into operations from the outset, and opposed squeezing it in to operations after the fact.

On , a top Pentagon official discussed the need to incorporate cyber into operations from the outset, and opposed squeezing it in to operations after the fact. Cyber for All. On June 6, 2026 , Senator Mark Warner will soon introduce a bill, “Guaranteeing Universal Access to Cybersecurity Act,” which will provide $50 million annually in funding to assist state, local, territorial and tribal governments defend themselves and their critical infrastructure against cyberattacks.

On , Senator Mark Warner will soon introduce a bill, “Guaranteeing Universal Access to Cybersecurity Act,” which will provide $50 million annually in funding to assist state, local, territorial and tribal governments defend themselves and their critical infrastructure against cyberattacks. Think Tank. On June 9, 2026 , CISA revealed its plan to re-prioritize how it assesses vulnerabilities, citing that not all vulnerabilities are created equally.

On , CISA revealed its plan to re-prioritize how it assesses vulnerabilities, citing that not all vulnerabilities are created equally. If You Pay Them, They Will Come. On June 10, 2026 , the Pentagon announced that on October 1, 2026, it will pay service members more for cyber jobs. The Pentagon, however, has not yet revealed how people can qualify for the additional pay or how much additional pay qualifiers will receive.

On , the Pentagon announced that on October 1, 2026, it will pay service members more for cyber jobs. The Pentagon, however, has not yet revealed how people can qualify for the additional pay or how much additional pay qualifiers will receive. Under the Sea, the FCC. On June 25, 2026 , the FCC announced it approved new rules overhauling the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts to better protect against hijacking attacks.

On , the FCC announced it approved new rules overhauling the Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts to better protect against hijacking attacks. Mass Making It Rain. On June 17, 2026 , Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey announced that 20 local governments and school districts would be the first in the state to receive a grant through its $1 million Cybersecurity Remediation Grant Program.

On , Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey announced that 20 local governments and school districts would be the first in the state to receive a grant through its $1 million Cybersecurity Remediation Grant Program. Certain AI Goes Bye-Bye Outside of US. On June 12, 2026, the Secretary of Commerce issued a directive decree calling for Anthropic to immediately suspend foreign access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5, its two most advanced artificial intelligence models, citing national security concerns tied to a reported method of bypassing the models’ safety restrictions. AS THE WORLD TURNS You Can’t Spell Impersonation without AI. A June 4, 2026 , security report disclosed that while more than 50% of impersonation attacks have targeted executives and lower-level employees this year, organizations devote limited time and resources to impersonation monitoring.

A , security report disclosed that while more than 50% of impersonation attacks have targeted executives and lower-level employees this year, organizations devote limited time and resources to impersonation monitoring. Silent Ransom Group Making Noise. A June 5, 2026 , security report revealed that the Silent Ransom Group relies on a fast-flux network as part of its attack mechanism; fast-flux is a domain-based technique that relies on rapidly changing the DNS records of a legitimate domain so threat actors can hide their servers’ location by rotating numerous IP addresses and DNS name servers for the same domain name.

A , security report revealed that the Silent Ransom Group relies on a fast-flux network as part of its attack mechanism; fast-flux is a domain-based technique that relies on rapidly changing the DNS records of a legitimate domain so threat actors can hide their servers’ location by rotating numerous IP addresses and DNS name servers for the same domain name. Recruitment Violations. On June 11, 2026 , the FBI seized 13 websites that China used to offer jobs to US workers with current or former security clearances.

On , the FBI seized 13 websites that China used to offer jobs to US workers with current or former security clearances. Outsider Ousted. On June 12, 2026 , the FBI, with assistance from Google and Lumen Technologies, took down Outsider, a China‑based phishing‑as‑a‑service network allegedly responsible for nearly $1.9 billion in losses since July 2023.

On , the FBI, with assistance from Google and Lumen Technologies, took down Outsider, a China‑based phishing‑as‑a‑service network allegedly responsible for nearly $1.9 billion in losses since July 2023. Marketplace Shut Down. On June 23, 2026 , the Justice Department seized accounts used by Huione Group and its affiliates, which allegedly hosted marketplaces and Telegram channels for stolen data and laundering proceeds from Southeast Asian scam centers.

On , the Justice Department seized accounts used by Huione Group and its affiliates, which allegedly hosted marketplaces and Telegram channels for stolen data and laundering proceeds from Southeast Asian scam centers. Hang On, Snoopy, Snoopy Hang On. On June 25, 2026, cybercriminal Snoopy was sentenced to 18 in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit computer intrusion in a 2022 credential‑stuffing attack that compromised roughly 60,000 DraftKings accounts and resulted in about $600,000 stolen from customers.

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