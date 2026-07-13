AI Adoption Is Outpacing Organizational Capability (Podcast)

In this episode of The Influencers, Sophie Sohm, Privacy and Data Policy Manager at Meta, joins host Leo von Gerlach to explore the future of AI regulation in Europe.

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In this episode of The Influencers, Sophie Sohm, Privacy and Data Policy Manager at Meta, joins host Leo von Gerlach to explore the future of AI regulation in Europe.

As governments race to establish guardrails for emerging technologies, Sophie argues that the biggest challenge is not the technology itself, but creating clear, practical rules that allow innovation to thrive. From AI adoption to regulatory reform, she explains what Europe must get right to remain competitive.

About Sophie Sohm: At Meta, Sophie helps navigate the intersection of AI, privacy, and digital regulation in Europe. Previously with the European Parliament, she brings a policy-focused perspective to some of the most important technology debates shaping innovation today. Sophie also founded the German-speaking chapter of the Women in Security and Privacy (WISP) Network.

About Hogan Lovells Cadwalader: Our Digital Transformation offering helps clients navigate the full breadth and depth of the seismic forces impacting their organizations – and today's society. Leveraging team members across our 2800 lawyers on six continents, we provide integrated advice on the multifaceted regulatory, governance and enforcement issues and risks that arise across the many technologies and trends that comprise the new digital future.

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