Ankura CTIX FLASH Update – July 13, 2026

Malware Activity

Advanced Evasion and AI Supply Chain Threats Reshape the Modern Attack Landscape

Cybersecurity researchers have identified two emerging threats that highlight how attackers are evolving their tactics to target both enterprise defenses and modern development workflows. The newly observed GodDamn ransomware leverages a malicious kernel-level driver called PoisonX to disable endpoint security tools. This allows attackers to evade detection while deploying ransomware and conducting credential theft activities. At the same time, researchers uncovered a new “HalluSquatting” technique that exploits AI coding assistants by taking advantage of hallucinated package names. This potentially tricks developers into installing malicious dependencies that can deliver malware or join infected systems to a botnet. Together, these campaigns demonstrate a growing trend in which threat actors are focusing on trust relationships, whether by abusing legitimate drivers to bypass security controls or manipulating AI assisted development processes and open-source ecosystems. The findings reinforce the need for organizations to strengthen endpoint protection, closely monitor privileged activity, validate software dependencies, and implement stricter oversight of AI-generated code before they are incorporated into production environments. CTIX analysts will continue to report on the latest malware strains and attack methodologies.

Threat Actor Activity

Newly Discovered Threat Cluster Exploits University Roundcube Servers for Espionage

A threat cluster dubbed UNK_MassTraction, likely China-aligned as attributed by Proofpoint, is exploiting vulnerable Roundcube webmail servers at US and Canadian universities. Researchers have found the threat actor group primarily targeting physics and engineering departments and research tied to astrophysics, particle physics, and national security. The attacks start with generic phishing emails from compromised or spoofed accounts. When the malicious email is opened in a vulnerable Roundcube client, they exploit XSS flaw CVE-2024-42009 to run JavaScript that loads IceCube, a stealer that harvests usernames, passwords, cookies, multi-factor authentication (MFA) data, and browser info. IceCube then uses helpers to exploit Roundcube deserialization bug CVE-2025-49113 and tries to install SquareShell, a PHP webshell for remote code execution. If that fails, it fetches a script that loads VShell, a Go-based backdoor offering interactive shell and port forwarding, that Proofpoint points out is commonly used by Chinese actors. Proofpoint links the campaign to China via overlapping VPS infrastructure, Chinese-language artifacts, and the characteristic tactic of using internet-facing mail servers as an internal foothold, though attribution remains low-confidence. CTIX Analysts recommend that admins patch both CVEs and treat mail servers as high-value remote access nodes.

Vulnerabilities

CISA Orders Immediate Patching of Actively Exploited Langflow Vulnerability

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has directed federal agencies to patch an actively exploited vulnerability in the Langflow AI development framework, by July 10, 2026, after adding it to the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog. The flaw, tracked as CVE-2026-55255, is an authenticated insecure direct object reference (IDOR) flaw allowing attackers to access other users’ AI workflows by submitting malicious requests containing a victim’s flow ID, exposing sensitive data processed by those workflows while enabling unauthorized resource consumption. Sysdig researchers observed in-the-wild exploitation beginning on June 25, with financially motivated threat actors using the vulnerability to achieve remote code execution (RCE) and deploy second-stage malware, seeking to monetize compromised AI infrastructure through botnet activity and the theft of valuable cloud and large language model (LLM) credentials. The KEV addition continues a pattern of active targeting against Langflow, with CISA also highlighting exploitation of the previously disclosed CVE-2025-3248 missing authentication flaw (recently linked to the JadePuffer ransomware group’s theft of Langflow PostgreSQL databases) as well as the earlier CVE-2026-33017 code injection vulnerability. Separately, researchers have reported ongoing exploitation of CVE-2026-5027, a path traversal flaw that allows attackers to write arbitrary files to exposed Langflow servers, underscoring the growing focus on AI development platforms as attractive targets for financially motivated cybercriminals. CTIX analysts urge any affected organizations to ensure they patch the flaw immediately to prevent exploitation.