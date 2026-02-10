Finance Teams That Harness AI Will Lead The Next Wave Of Business Collaboration

A version of these insights first appeared in ET Edge Insights.

The CFO's role has evolved from a back-office steward to a strategic change agent, requiring finance to collaborate more closely with every department. To guide their organizations through continuous volatility, finance leaders must move beyond traditional systems and manual, retrospective reporting. This is where artificial intelligence (AI) becomes essential. By embracing AI, finance teams can optimize their existing systems, offload low-value tasks to focus on strategy, and drive deeper collaboration across the entire business.

Finance leaders are expecting more from existing systems

Most companies have already invested heavily in ERP systems, which continue to serve as a strong backbone for finance operations. These adaptable systems provide the stability organizations need while also integrating seamlessly with new technologies. By layering AI on top of this backbone, companies can extend the power of their ERP investments, enhancing speed, insight, and usability. And, instead of overhauling infrastructure, finance leaders can layer AI onto their current systems to make them more valuable.

One example of this concept is an AI co-pilot tool that Riveron built for a client's project systems subledger application. When the company struggled with a centralized view of project financials across systems like Oracle Primavera and SAP, Riveron developed a cloud-based AI co-pilot that provided real-time data insights. Leveraging advanced language models like Google Gemini, the tool allows project managers to easily use natural language to analyze complex data, summarize milestones, and validate submissions during month-end. From a CFO's perspective, this approach cuts manual work and directly improves forecast accuracy and return on technology investments.

Freeing finance from routine work

AI takes routine work off the team's plate, especially in the office of the CFO, where a huge amount of time goes into tasks that might be necessary but not strategic. Take expense reports. Instead of finance professionals making line-by-line reviews, AI tools can automatically flag duplicate claims or policy violations. In forecasting, AI models can analyze historical data alongside market signals to produce more accurate revenue projections. Even audit prep becomes easier when AI can pre-scan thousands of records and highlight only the exceptions worth investigating. Another great example is an AI co-pilot built for a project financials team, allowing professionals to move beyond basic data retrieval and into strategic work.

By letting AI handle the routine, finance can redirect energy to higher-impact areas such as scenario planning, capital allocation, and strategic advisory work.

Better insights enable cross-departmental collaboration

Finance does not operate in isolation. Every decision—from operations to sales to HR—carries a financial impact, and those dots are connected by financial operations. With AI, finance teams can move beyond reporting numbers to orchestrating insights that make collaboration sharper and outcomes stronger. Consider a company's demand forecasting needs. Here, AI can equip supply chain operations to work with business units on aligning projections with budgets and cash flows, ensuring production decisions are grounded in financial reality.

A prime example of this is an HR solutions provider that was in a hypergrowth phase but struggled with long call-center wait times and customer dissatisfaction. To address this, Riveron helped the company implement an AI-powered solution that included smart chatbots for agents and automated case resolution. The impact was significant: the company saw a 40% reduction in agent response time, a 30% improvement in first-call resolution, and successfully deflected nearly 50% of incoming call volume through automated processes. From a CFO's perspective, this level of operational efficiency—achieved through cross-functional collaboration on a technology solution—directly translates to reduced costs and improved customer retention.

Piloting smart adoption

Adopting AI is not about flipping a switch; it works best when it is rolled out in thoughtful, targeted ways. That is why many finance leaders are starting with small pilot programs that support key priorities and prove value quickly.

Invoice processing is a great first step. With AI-powered optical character recognition (OCR), invoices can be processed automatically, cutting manual effort. In cash flow forecasting, AI can analyze patterns and external data to produce sharper insights. Fraud detection, powered by anomaly detection algorithms, is another pilot that can show quick wins in accuracy.

The key is to choose pilot projects that are easy to implement but deliver visible benefits. That way, teams build trust in technology and create momentum to scale AI adoption.

Finance's future is AI-ready

As finance evolves, AI helps leaders and their teams shape the future by optimizing existing systems and focusing energy on strategy and growth. Tomorrow's most resilient companies will be powered by finance teams that embrace AI today, unlocking new levels of collaboration and impact across the entire business.

