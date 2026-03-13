SEC Chairman Atkins On AI: Strategy, Governance, And The Discipline Of Principles

On March 4, 2026, SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins delivered remarks at the Financial Stability Oversight Council's Artificial Intelligence Innovation Series Roundtable on Strategy and Governance Principles, outlining how the Commission is approaching artificial intelligence as both a regulatory tool and a market development. In his remarks, Chairman Atkins addressed the implications of AI for investors, capital allocation, and regulatory oversight.

Chairman Atkins highlighted the creation of the SEC's AI Task Force in August 2025 to facilitate development and deployment of AI tools across the agency. These tools are intended to support:

Risk assessments for examinations

Detection of potential fraud and rule violations

Review of disclosures with greater speed and efficiency

Analysis of public input on new proposals

Evaluation of market-wide risks to capital markets

Chairman Atkins emphasized that the SEC intends to utilize AI responsibly, noting that "[a]lgorithmic detection of possible misconduct should not and cannot supplant the considered judgment of our commissioners and staff, nor can it serve as the sole basis of an SEC enforcement action."

Chairman Atkins acknowledged the risk of AI misuse by bad actors, noting that the SEC has used its authority to address fraudulent and manipulative conduct involving AI, including actions against those making false or exaggerated claims about AI capabilities. He noted that the Commission's mandate is technology neutral: "misconduct remains misconduct, regardless of the medium."

On the topic of disclosure, Chairman Atkins emphasized the importance of principles-based rules that are rooted in materiality. The framework for analyzing AI-related disclosure questions should focus on whether there is a substantial likelihood that a reasonable shareholder would consider the information important in making an investment decision. He cautioned that prescriptive mandates are not the answer to every emerging technology and noted that "disclosure checklists" are no substitute for materiality-based transparency that offers meaningful disclosure under established principles.

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