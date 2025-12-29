AI To Shape Future Of Creativity In Entertainment Industry's Watershed Moment (Podcast)

- within Immigration, Environment and Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)
Episode Description
The Walt Disney Company and OpenAI recently announced a groundbreaking partnership that promises to redefine the future of digital storytelling. In our newest episode of The AI Arena, our host Sean is joined by National Co-Chair of Lewis Brisbois' practice , who breaks down this new three-year agreement by Disney to become the first major content licensing partner on Sora, OpenAI's short-form generative video platform. Sean and Steven discuss how this deal will allow fans to generate and share AI-powered social videos and images featuring more than 200 iconic characters from Disney's worlds, including Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars. In light of gaining notoriety for becoming an AI-generated actress for hire, Steven also discusses what this technological trend signifies for creativity, fandom, and the evolving relationship between Hollywood and AI. This is a can't-miss episode for content creators and those invested in a shared commitment to responsible, human-centered artificial intelligence that protects creators' rights and user safety.
