AI To Shape Future Of Creativity In Entertainment Industry's Watershed Moment (Podcast)

Founded in 1979 by seven lawyers from a premier Los Angeles firm, Lewis Brisbois has grown to include nearly 1,400 attorneys in 50 offices in 27 states, and dedicates itself to more than 40 legal practice areas for clients of all sizes in every major industry.

Article Insights

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP are most popular: within Immigration, Environment and Cannabis & Hemp topic(s)

with readers working within the Consumer Industries and Environment & Waste Management industries

Episode Description

The Walt Disney Company and OpenAI recently announced a groundbreaking partnership that promises to redefine the future of digital storytelling. In our newest episode of The AI Arena, our host Sean is joined by National Co-Chair of Lewis Brisbois' practice , who breaks down this new three-year agreement by Disney to become the first major content licensing partner on Sora, OpenAI's short-form generative video platform. Sean and Steven discuss how this deal will allow fans to generate and share AI-powered social videos and images featuring more than 200 iconic characters from Disney's worlds, including Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars. In light of gaining notoriety for becoming an AI-generated actress for hire, Steven also discusses what this technological trend signifies for creativity, fandom, and the evolving relationship between Hollywood and AI. This is a can't-miss episode for content creators and those invested in a shared commitment to responsible, human-centered artificial intelligence that protects creators' rights and user safety.

