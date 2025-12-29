Using Agentic AI To Improve Safety, Efficiency, And Compliance In Natural Resources And Energy

As a global team of more than 500 financial service professionals, we stand ready to serve you through assurance, tax, consulting, outsourcing, and private client services where and when you need us.

Agentic AI helps natural resources and energy firms improve safety, reduce downtime, and automate decision-making across upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.

Starting with targeted use cases like predictive maintenance or compliance automation can allow companies to test value while building oversight and data readiness.

Your successful AI integration depends on strong governance, human verification, and your cybersecurity strength, given they're aligned to your operational goals and regulatory expectations.

Agentic AI in Natural Resources and Energy: What Middle Market Companies Should Know

Agentic AI is increasingly being applied across the natural resources and energy sectors, and it's not as a distant concept, but as a current tool delivering measurable results. These systems equip companies to respond more quickly to changing conditions, reduce operational inefficiencies, and enhance safety and compliance protocols.

Below, we address the questions most relevant to you as a decision-maker in the field, with a focus on real-world applications and implementation considerations.

What is agentic AI, and how does it differ from standard automation?

Traditional automation typically involves repeatable tasks driven by predefined rules. Agentic AI, by contrast, is designed to make independent decisions based on changing inputs and real-time data. These systems can evaluate context, make choices, and carry out actions without waiting on a specific command.

Rather than just executing instructions, agentic AI systems are more dynamic and able to interpret complex environments and adjust in ways that support safety, efficiency, and resource conservation.

Where is agentic AI currently being used across the energy and natural resources value chain?

Applications of agentic AI now span upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.

Upstream settings include exploration and production, where intelligent systems are being used to analyze seismic data and geological surveys to identify optimal drilling locations. Once operations begin, they can adjust drill paths as underground conditions shift or detect early signs of equipment fatigue to schedule preventive maintenance. Some companies are also using AI to optimize reservoir management, which looks like balancing injection rates against water usage and output levels.

In midstream operations, agentic AI plays a growing role in infrastructure monitoring. Pipelines can be observed via sensor arrays, drones, and satellite feeds. AI systems can detect small anomalies before they become major issues, then initiate dispatch procedures for inspection or repair. These systems are also proving valuable in adjusting logistics routes in response to changing demand or market conditions.

Downstream, refining operations benefit from adaptive control systems that align production levels with real-time pricing or consumption data. AI agents are also helping companies improve long-term forecasting, particularly around retail fuel demand. In regulatory environments, these systems can streamline data collection and automate report generation, reducing the time required to maintain compliance across jurisdictions.

How does agentic AI enhance safety?

Understandably, safety is a core priority in the natural resources and energy industries, and agentic AI has proven itself as a valuable tool for proactive risk mitigation. These systems can combine location tracking, equipment diagnostics, and job assignment data to monitor elevated risk levels in real time. When a threshold is reached, alerts are automatically sent to management teams with recommendations for what to do next.

In dynamic, high-risk environments, early detection and intervention can make a meaningful difference. From identifying equipment that may be operating outside of the acceptable parameters to flagging personnel who may be too close to hazardous activity, these AI tools support faster response times and can help you make more informed safety decisions.

What risks should companies anticipate when deploying agentic AI?

Although agentic AI brings real benefits, implementation does come with risks. As with anything, inaccurate or inconsistent data can lead to flawed decisions. If you don't execute with robust governance, AI agents may act on incomplete information or make recommendations that aren't aligned with broader operational goals.

There's also the risk of relying too heavily on automation in areas that still require human oversight. For example, AI may suggest halting operations due to a perceived equipment issue — but if the data is misinterpreted, that could lead to unnecessary delays or costs.

Cybersecurity also becomes a larger concern, particularly as AI systems interact with connected devices and sensitive data. Without adequate safeguards, these systems can increase your exposure to insider risk or external threats.

What does effective governance look like for agentic AI?

Governance should first and foremost begin with clear definitions of where AI systems are allowed to act independently and where human review is required. Oversight protocols help you to make sure that AI remains a decision-support tool rather than an unchecked authority running the show

Many organizations are combatting potential risks by building governance frameworks through collaboration between their legal, IT, operations, and compliance teams. These frameworks typically include processes for validating AI recommendations, auditing decisions, and documenting when and how AI-driven actions are taken.

Transparency and accountability are central. As AI agents become more involved in core operations, companies need to maintain visibility into how these systems are making decisions and whether the outcomes are aligned with their internal expectations and external obligations.

What cybersecurity considerations come with agentic AI?

Agentic AI systems often depend on high levels of connectivity, making cybersecurity a central concern. Companies must safeguard both the inputs into these systems and the environments they operate in.

One major consideration is preventing your employees from unintentionally sharing sensitive information with AI systems. This can happen through casual prompts or queries that inadvertently reveal internal strategies, pricing data, or compliance issues.

Physical security is also important. Devices connected to AI systems — including those used in field operations — should be protected against unauthorized access and monitored for proper use. Most incidents originate from simple errors rather than malicious intent, which makes education and access controls critical components of a resilient AI deployment.

What's a practical starting point for companies exploring agentic AI?

The most effective approach is for you to begin with a specific, high-impact use case where success can actually be measured. Many companies start with predictive maintenance or compliance automation, because these areas tend to have well-defined data inputs and clear performance metrics.

Once a use case is selected, your next step is to assess whether current data systems can support real-time inputs and whether cybersecurity practices are sufficient to support broader deployment. Initial pilots should be limited in scope, with human review processes built in from the very beginning.

If you want a successful AI adoption, you should introduce it gradually, keep it aligned with your business objectives, and support it using documentation, training, and review.

Aligning Agentic AI with Strategy, Safety, and Compliance

Agentic AI is already helping energy and natural resources companies reduce downtime, strengthen safety programs, and meet regulatory requirements more efficiently. But these outcomes depend on a thoughtful approach — one that includes strong data governance, cybersecurity readiness, and oversight protocols.

