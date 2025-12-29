Negotiating An AI Contract? Here's What You Need To Know (Video)

Marcus S. Harris’s articles from Taft Stettinius & Hollister are most popular:
Warranties and representations, ownership of intellectual property, limitations of liability, and indemnity are among the most important issues when negotiating a software contract with an AI Vendor.
- What's reasonable?
- What should you ask for?
That's what I talk about in my latest video.
