Zach Heck Talks Legal Risks On The Economic Pulse Podcast

Taft Partner Zach Heck appeared on The Economic Pulse: Insights for Success on Dec. 12, in an episode titled "Legal Considerations with AI."

Taft Partner Zach Heck appeared on The Economic Pulse: Insights for Success on Dec. 12, in an episode titled “Legal Considerations with AI.” The conversation examined how businesses in places like Erie, Pennsylvania, can adopt artificial intelligence tools while staying within evolving privacy, cybersecurity, and regulatory boundaries. Heck walked through concrete scenarios, such as deploying AI for customer service or data analysis, and outlined the legal questions leaders should resolve before rollout, including data governance, vendor contracts, and incident-response planning.

Listen to the episode here.

Heck is based in Taft's Dayton office. His practice centers on privacy, data security, and AI governance for companies deploying data-intensive systems. He advises organizations on the design and oversight of AI tools, including compliance with emerging state, federal, and international frameworks, and automated decision-making rules. His work spans incident response, data-governance programs, and counseling technology and financial firms on blockchain, digital assets, and AI-driven products, and he holds IAPP certifications in U.S., EU, and AI governance.

