U.S. Trade Secrets In An AI-Driven World (Video)

Your company's most valuable assets may not appear on your balance sheet. They're in your systems, your processes, your technology, and your people. Trade secrets don't require registration and don't expire, but they only remain protected if you actively safeguard them.

This video explains what qualifies as a trade secret under U.S. law and how to know if your company is doing enough to protect its most valuable information.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.