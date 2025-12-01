Crypto Brief

Lowenstein Crypto advises leading digital asset and cryptocurrency projects, exchanges, and trading firms. Our practice covers regulatory advice, transactions and structuring advice, investigations, and adversarial matters including commercial disputes, bankruptcy, and related litigation. As these markets continue their rapid growth and market participants continue to evolve and mature their businesses, we are providing this weekly digest as a resource that highlights and summarizes a selection of key recent legal regulatory developments.

Bitcoin for America Act Introduced in Congress

On Nov. 20, Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio) introduced the Bitcoin for America Act in the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill would allow U.S. taxpayers to pay federal taxes in bitcoin and direct those payments into the new Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Supporters argue the measure would modernize federal financial systems, diversify national assets, and strengthen long-term fiscal resilience by incorporating a decentralized digital asset with a fixed supply. The proposal frames bitcoin as a potential hedge against inflation and suggests it could expand financial access while helping the U.S. maintain competitiveness as other nations pursue digital asset strategies. See a press release here and read the full legislation here.

SEC Trading and Markets Director Highlights Need To Rebuild Trust While Integrating Digital Assets

On Nov. 20, at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association's Market Structure Conference, Jamie Selway, the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Director of the Division of Trading and Markets, spoke on the agency's stance on digital assets, emphasizing the agency's effort to rebuild marketplace trust while adapting regulation to emerging digital assets. Acknowledging current distrust toward public-sector oversight, particularly among digital asset participants, Selway urged renewed confidence in the division's work and highlighted the importance of balancing innovation with a trusted regulatory foundation. He went on to explain how the Chairman of the SEC, Paul Atkins, aims to restore confidence in public-sector regulation among crypto market participants after years of "poor policy choices" and regulation by enforcement. Read the full speech here.

SEC To Host Dec. 4 Meeting on the Tokenization of Equity Securities

On Dec. 4, the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Investor Advisory Committee will be holding a virtual public meeting focusing on the tokenization of equities. The committee will host two panels: the first will discuss regulatory changes in corporate governance and the second will discuss the tokenization of equities, specifically how issuance, trading, and settlement would work with existing regulations. The committee also plans to discuss an SEC proposal that would require issuers to disclose how they are deploying artificial intelligence. See the SEC press release here and the meeting agenda here.

CFTC Calls for CEO Innovation Council Nominations as Acting Chair Pham Advances Crypto Policy Initiatives

On Nov. 25,the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced that it is seeking nominations by Dec. 8 for its newly proposed CEO Innovation Council, an advisory group intended to guide the commission's expanding work on digital assets and market structure as Acting Chair Caroline Pham continues to advance crypto-related initiatives near the end of her tenure. The council will support efforts already underway, including the CFTC's Crypto Sprint, potential listings of leveraged spot crypto products, exploration of tokenized collateral such as stablecoins, and rulemaking to integrate blockchain technology, while encouraging public engagement from industry leaders. Despite uncertainty surrounding upcoming leadership changes and a pending Senate vote on a permanent chair nominee, Pham has pressed forward with innovation-focused programs, and the commission invites nominations and suggested priorities via email to help shape its approach to emerging markets. See the CFTC press release here.

Stand With Crypto Announces 2026 Political Candidate Questionnaire

On Nov. 24, Stand With Crypto, a leading crypto advocacy organization in the U.S. with more than 2.6 million advocates, introduced a 2026 midterm election survey to assess federal and state candidates' positions on key cryptocurrency issues, including digital asset rights, innovation, mining, consumer protection, and accessibility, as well as their personal use of crypto or blockchain tools. The organization will use responses to assign letter grades reflecting candidates' support for crypto-related policies, with results expected in early 2026 to help inform voters and guide advocacy efforts. As part of its broader effort to mobilize the more than 2.6 million registered advocates and engage the nation's 52 million crypto owners, the group aims to build a unified voting bloc that promotes clear regulations and supports the growth of the digital economy. See the full press release here.

