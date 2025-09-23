Minds & Machines: America's AI Action Plan: What It Means For Business And Policy (Podcast)

self

In this episode of Minds & Machines, we break down America's AI Action Plan. Barnes & Thornburg attorneys explore the plan's three pillars — promoting innovation, protecting rights and safety, and advancing U.S. leadership abroad — and what they mean for businesses navigating the fast-changing AI landscape. From compliance and governance challenges to opportunities for growth, we examine how this landmark strategy will shape the future of AI regulation and adoption.

