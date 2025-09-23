ARTICLE
23 September 2025

Minds & Machines: America's AI Action Plan: What It Means For Business And Policy (Podcast)

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

In this episode of Minds & Machines, we break down America's AI Action Plan. Barnes & Thornburg attorneys explore the plan's three pillars — promoting innovation...
Nicholas A. Sarokhanian,Brian McGinnis,William M. Carlucci
In this episode of Minds & Machines, we break down America's AI Action Plan. Barnes & Thornburg attorneys explore the plan's three pillars — promoting innovation, protecting rights and safety, and advancing U.S. leadership abroad — and what they mean for businesses navigating the fast-changing AI landscape. From compliance and governance challenges to opportunities for growth, we examine how this landmark strategy will shape the future of AI regulation and adoption.

Nicholas A. Sarokhanian
Brian McGinnis
Kaitlyn E. Stone
William M. Carlucci
Lyric D. Menges
