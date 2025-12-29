ARTICLE
29 December 2025

SEC Publishes A Flurry Of Crypto-related Statements Aimed At Regulatory Clarity

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore Firm Details
The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") published a Frequently Asked Questions ("FAQs") page focusing on trade and settlement issues, requested feedback on how to improve the crypto regulatory landscape...
United States Technology
Artur Badra,Bradley Brasser,Philippe Goutay
+7 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Artur Badra’s articles from Jones Day are most popular:
  • in United States
Jones Day are most popular:
  • within Strategy and Accounting and Audit topic(s)

The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") published a Frequently Asked Questions ("FAQs") page focusing on trade and settlement issues, requested feedback on how to improve the crypto regulatory landscape for alternative trading systems ("ATS") and exchanges trading crypto assets (securities and non-securities), and published staff guidance on the application of Exchange Act Rule 15c3-3's "possession and control" requirement to crypto asset custody.

On December 17, 2025, the SEC's Division of Trading and Markets ("Division") publishedthe FAQs to address questions relating to involvement by broker-dealers, transfer agents, and ATS with crypto asset activities. The FAQs demonstrate the SEC's willingness to work with interested market participants.

The FAQs focus on: (i) the application of the Customer Protection Rule (Exchange Act Rule 15c3-3) and the Net Capital Rule (Exchange Act Rule 15c3-1) to crypto assets; (ii) transfer agent functions relating to crypto assets; (iii) pairs trading by exchanges and ATS; (iv) ATS disclosures relating to crypto asset operations; (v) whether clearing and settling crypto asset securities requires ATS to register as clearing agencies; and (vi) the application of Regulation M to crypto exchange-traded products. Some of these FAQs represent significant shifts from previous Commission policy; for instance, the staff now believes a registered transfer agent can utilize distributed ledger technology as its official master securityholder file, and a broker-dealer operating an ATS generally would not have to register as a clearing agency when clearing and settling transactions in crypto asset securities for its own customers.

On the same day, the Division also released a statement clarifying the circumstances under which it would not object to a broker-dealer's determination of its own "physical possession" of a crypto asset security. The Division specified five required measures to be taken by broker-dealers to qualify for its non-objection. The broker-dealer must: (i) have access to the crypto asset securities and be able to transfer them; (ii) have policies and procedures to assess the underlying technology to mitigate risk; (iii) not undertake to maintain custody of crypto asset securities based on technology with identified problems; (iv) protect private keys; and (v) prepare for disruption events and maintain compliance.

In the third statement published on the same day, the SEC's Crypto Task Force sought input on the trading of crypto asset securities by ATS and exchanges to further refine its views on how existing rules should be changed to facilitate crypto asset trading.

As the SEC continues to focus on crypto, the FAQs and the statements add more regulatory structure and indicate that additional guidance and rulemaking should be forthcoming. This may encourage broker-dealers, who may not have been willing to hold crypto assets due to regulatory uncertainty, to engage in the market.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Artur Badra
Artur Badra
Photo of Bradley Brasser
Bradley Brasser
Photo of Seth E. Engel
Seth E. Engel
Photo of Philippe Goutay
Philippe Goutay
Photo of Abradat Kamalpour
Abradat Kamalpour
Photo of Laura S. Pruitt
Laura S. Pruitt
Photo of Mark W. Rasmussen
Mark W. Rasmussen
Photo of Nick Wittek
Nick Wittek
Photo of Michael Rust
Michael Rust
Person photo placeholder
Benjamin M. Wiest (Ben)
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More