29 December 2025

Winning The 6G Race (Trump EO Tracker)

Sets a strategy for U.S. leadership in 6G technology, emphasizing its importance for national security, AI, robotics, and resilient communications. It directs the Commerce Department's National Telecommunications and Information Administration to "immediately begin the process of identifying" the 7.125-7.4 GHz band for "reallocation for full-powered commercial licensed use" and study how to reallocate federal systems in the band "to other frequencies" while ensuring that critical defense and electric grid missions remain unaffected. Authorizes studies to explore reallocating portions of the 2.69–2.9 GHz and 4.4–4.94 GHz bands. These efforts aim to accelerate spectrum availability for next-generation networks without compromising existing federal operations. Tasks the State Department and other agencies to lead diplomatic efforts with the ITU to advance U.S. objectives on global spectrum policy.

