Kelly Koscuiszka On AI In Finance: Balancing Innovation And Oversight

As AI technology rapidly evolves, more leveraged credits, sponsors and lenders are working to ensure best practices and compliance. Kelly Koscuiszka, co-head of Investment Management Regulatory and Enforcement at McDermott Will & Schulte, recently shared her perspective with 9fin in an article that explored key concerns including helping employees become comfortable with AI, assessing tool quality and establishing necessary guardrails.

On the role of AI in the workplace, Kelly noted, "It's a really exciting technology, but it also has risks if not used correctly. I like to think of AI as a colleague who's really ambitious but a little unreliable, and so you have to check all their work. Right now, there's always a human in the loop."

