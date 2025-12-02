ARTICLE
2 December 2025

PMP @ TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 (Podcast)

Colin Fowler and guest host, Ben Brokesh, visit TechCrunch Disrupt 2025.
Colin M. Fowler
Colin Fowler and guest host, Ben Brokesh, visit TechCrunch Disrupt 2025. Listen in as they meet with some of the foremost startup entrepreneurs.

Timestamps:

3:24 – HyWatts (Sam Ruben, CBDO and Co-Founder): Delivers clean, modular energy systems that turn renewable power into reliable electricity.

14:23 – Tesollo (Youngjin Kim, President and CEO; Wooseok Ryu, CTO): Solves complex problems and creates new value for their customers through advanced robotic automation solutions utilizing robotic grippers.

19:46 – Carbon Native Solutions (Keith Crossland, CEO): Invented a new class of multi-objective AI that transforms local industrial waste and minerals into high-performance, carbon-negative cement materials using standard equipment.

29:23 – Steg.AI (Eric Wengrowski, CEO): Trains in-house deep learning models for watermarking and poisoning for use through APIs, web applications, and third-party integrations.

41:27 – Ascender Systems (Jorge Muniz, Co-Founder and CEO): Patented a climbing robot that can scale utility/light/flag poles, pipes, and columns of varying shapes from 3 inches to 22 inches.

49:49 – Ponderosa.ai (Scott Benson, Founding Software Engineer): Develops cost-effective AI-enabled fire suppression drone swarms that can be broadly distributed and prepositioned in areas of high risk.

