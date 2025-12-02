PMP @ TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 (Podcast)

- within Transport topic(s)
Colin Fowler and guest host, Ben Brokesh, visit TechCrunch Disrupt 2025. Listen in as they meet with some of the foremost startup entrepreneurs.
Timestamps:
3:24 – HyWatts (Sam Ruben, CBDO and Co-Founder): Delivers clean, modular energy systems that turn renewable power into reliable electricity.
14:23 – Tesollo (Youngjin Kim, President and CEO; Wooseok Ryu, CTO): Solves complex problems and creates new value for their customers through advanced robotic automation solutions utilizing robotic grippers.
19:46 – Carbon Native Solutions (Keith Crossland, CEO): Invented a new class of multi-objective AI that transforms local industrial waste and minerals into high-performance, carbon-negative cement materials using standard equipment.
29:23 – Steg.AI (Eric Wengrowski, CEO): Trains in-house deep learning models for watermarking and poisoning for use through APIs, web applications, and third-party integrations.
41:27 – Ascender Systems (Jorge Muniz, Co-Founder and CEO): Patented a climbing robot that can scale utility/light/flag poles, pipes, and columns of varying shapes from 3 inches to 22 inches.
49:49 – Ponderosa.ai (Scott Benson, Founding Software Engineer): Develops cost-effective AI-enabled fire suppression drone swarms that can be broadly distributed and prepositioned in areas of high risk.
