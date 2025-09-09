CyberCapsule - September 2025

CONSIDER THIS

Your Uncle Should Be Relieved. On August 6, 2025 , Meta announced the deletion of 6.8 million WhatsApp accounts that were connected to criminal scam operations.

On , Meta announced the deletion of 6.8 million WhatsApp accounts that were connected to criminal scam operations. More Businesses Should Reenact Office Space Printer Scene. On August 7, 2025 , HP revealed that many organizations are neglecting their printer management, leaving them open to attack by threat actors.

On , HP revealed that many organizations are neglecting their printer management, leaving them open to attack by threat actors. FCC Has Bandwidth to Require Notifications. On August 15, 2025 , the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the FCC does have authority to require telecoms to report when any customer lost personal information during a data breach. Previously, telecoms were only required to report if a breach exposed customer proprietary network information.

On , the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the FCC does have authority to require telecoms to report when any customer lost personal information during a data breach. Previously, telecoms were only required to report if a breach exposed customer proprietary network information. Federal Prosecutors Issue DDoS Diss. On August 21, 2025 , federal prosecutors charged an Oregon man for his alleged operation of Rapper Bot, a botnet-for-hire operation responsible for approximately 95,000 DDoS attacks.

On , federal prosecutors charged an Oregon man for his alleged operation of Rapper Bot, a botnet-for-hire operation responsible for approximately 95,000 DDoS attacks. Senator Wyden Objects to Federal Courts' Cybersecurity. On August 25, 2025, Senator Ron Wyden pleaded with Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts to obtain an independent review of the federal courts' cybersecurity practices, following years of alleged incompetence and coverups.

AS THE WORLD TURNS

BlackSuit Disrobed. On August 4, 2025 , U.S. authorities revealed that BlackSuit amassed 184 victims and more than $500 million in ransom payments before the seizure of its extortion site.

On , U.S. authorities revealed that BlackSuit amassed 184 victims and more than $500 million in ransom payments before the seizure of its extortion site. You Can't Make This Up. On August 5, 2025 , the AhnLab Security Intelligence Center identified instances of Makop ransomware group that uses RDP and weak passwords to gain access.

On , the AhnLab Security Intelligence Center identified instances of Makop ransomware group that uses RDP and weak passwords to gain access. Threat Actors Pass By PassKeys. On August 14, 2025 , a security firm demonstrated how threat actors can circumvent passkey security.

On , a security firm demonstrated how threat actors can circumvent passkey security. Good Times Bad Times. On August 16, 2025 , the U.S. DOJ disclosed it charged a Zeppelin ransomware operator with computer fraud and money laundering, among other things, and seized $2.8 million from his crypto wallet.

On , the U.S. DOJ disclosed it charged a Zeppelin ransomware operator with computer fraud and money laundering, among other things, and seized $2.8 million from his crypto wallet. AI With a Mind of Its Own. On August 26, 2025 , security researchers discovered a new threat actor, PromptLock, which is the first identified AI-powered ransomware.

On , security researchers discovered a new threat actor, PromptLock, which is the first identified AI-powered ransomware. Use Your Head. On August 27 , 2025 , security researchers revealed a new ransomware group, Cephalus, which exploits RDP as its initial access point.

On , , security researchers revealed a new ransomware group, Cephalus, which exploits RDP as its initial access point. ZipLine Turns Phishing On Its Head. On August 27, 2025, security researchers revealed a new threat actor, ZipLine, which uses Contact Us forms on company websites under the guise of partnership inquiries or other business pretexts to target its victims.

DON'T FORGET

NIST Trying to Stay Competitive in Race with Threat Actors. NIST updated its Digital Identity Guidelines earlier this year, its first update since 2017.

Click on our map of the United States, then choose "Data Breach Notification Statutes" or "Information Security Standards," and then click on the specific state for which you would like information.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.