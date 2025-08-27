Survey: Business Execs See "Better AI Governance" As "Essential"

An Infosys survey of 1,500 senior executives across North America, Western Europe, and Australia reveals a striking disconnect between AI ambition and governance reality: while 95% of organizations experienced problematic AI incidents resulting in an average of $800,000 in losses over two years, three-quarters of leaders still view responsible AI as a business accelerator rather than a constraint.

The findings expose what Infosys calls "large gaps in the ability of many enterprises to safely deliver AI implementations," suggesting that the rush to deploy AI has outpaced the development of robust governance frameworks needed to manage legal, ethical, and operational risks.

Most tellingly, business leaders acknowledge they are underinvesting in responsible AI practices by approximately 30%,indicating that the path forward requires not just recognizing the importance of AI governance, but closing the execution gap that leaves organizations vulnerable to significant financial and reputational exposure.

"Almost all executives (95%) have experienced at least one type of problematic incident from their use of enterprise AI, and almost three-quarters (72%) of executives who experienced damage from an enterprise AI deployment rated it at least "moderately severe." - Infosys Survey whitepaper

