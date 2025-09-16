Stablecoins, Regulation, And The GENIUS Act: What Businesses Need To Know (Podcast)

self

In this episode of The Legal Download, Matt Luzadder, Office Managing Partner of Kelley Drye's Chicago office, is joined by Adrian Wall, CEO of the Digital Sovereignty Alliance and leader of the Stablecoin Leadership Alliance, along with Kelley Drye Partner Jeff Hunter, to discuss the hot topic of stablecoins and the GENIUS Act.

The conversation explores why stablecoins matter for businesses today, the goals of the GENIUS Act and which assets it does and does not regulate, and the importance of requiring reserve assets to back digital currencies. The guests also explain the different federal and state regulatory pathways for issuers, how the Act seeks to balance consumer protection, innovation, and U.S. dollar dominance, and what may come next with legislation such as the forthcoming CLARITY Act.

This episode offers context, clarity, and practical insight into the evolving digital asset regulatory landscape.

