SEC Announces Creation Of Task Force On Artificial Intelligence

On August 1, 2025, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the launch of a task force on artificial intelligence (AI) that will spearhead the agency's efforts to enhance innovation and efficiency in its operations through the responsible use of AI. Valerie Szczepanik, who has been named the SEC's Chief AI Officer, is leading the task force. Valerie Szczepanik was previously the Director of the SEC's Strategic Hub for Innovation and Financial Technology.

In its announcement, the SEC notes, "[r]ecognizing the transformative potential of AI, the SEC's AI Task Force will accelerate AI integration to bolster the SEC's mission. It will centralize the agency's efforts and enable internal cross-agency and cross-disciplinary collaboration to navigate the AI lifecycle, remove barriers to progress, focus on AI applications that maximize benefits, and maintain governance. The task force will support innovation from the SEC's divisions and offices and facilitate responsible AI integration across the agency."

