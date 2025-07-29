ARTICLE
29 July 2025

Study: Boston At Top In List Of Firms With AI-Created Testimonials

DM
Davis Malm & D’Agostine

Contributor

Founded in 1979, Davis Malm is a premier full-service, Boston-based business law firm that represents local, national and global businesses, institutions and individuals in a wide spectrum of industries. Clients rely on Davis Malm’s attorneys to efficiently deliver successful results through direct partner involvement, responsive client service, and creative and strategic problem solving. Its attorneys practice at the top level of the profession and possess the agility necessary to handle any issues that arise during the course of a matter. Davis Malm is a member of the International Lawyers Network, representing Massachusetts and northern New England. This membership enables the firm to offer high-quality, efficient services to clients doing business globally.
United States Technology
Anthony T. Panebianco
On May 30, 2025, Anthony Panebianco was interviewed and quoted in Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly, "Study: Boston at top in list of firms with AI-created testimonials" discussing AI-generated law-firm reviews online. Anthony and other industry professionals discussed Boston having the highest percentage of AI-generated reviews and the larger issue at hand.

The full article can be read on Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

Authors
Photo of Anthony T. Panebianco
Anthony T. Panebianco
