On May 30, 2025, Anthony Panebianco was interviewed and quoted in Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly, "Study: Boston at top in list of firms with AI-created testimonials" discussing AI-generated law-firm reviews online. Anthony and other industry professionals discussed Boston having the highest percentage of AI-generated reviews and the larger issue at hand.

The full article can be read on Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

