Why I Created ICYMI: My Perspective On Making Legal Intelligence Accessible

After more than 20 years working in-house, I know the frustration all too well. You're juggling back-to-back meetings, managing competing deadlines, and trying to stay on top of the legal developments that could impact your business. Then another law firm alert lands in your inbox. You want to read it—you know you should read it—but there's simply no time. Sound familiar?

This is exactly why I created ICYMI (In Case You Missed It), and why building a dedicated space for product counsel (and really all counsel) matters so much to me.

The Reality of an Attorney's Day-to-Day Life

As product counsel before the role even had a name, I was navigating uncharted territory—helping a wireless company bring new technologies to market, managing the shutdown of legacy systems, handling regulatory challenges, customer escalations, and yes, dealing with litigation when things went sideways. I lived this reality every day as in-house counsel.

My responsibilities spanned everything from advertising claims and substantiation to developing privacy policies, responding to data breaches, creating internal compliance policies, and conducting risk assessments. I created tools to streamline the advertising review process and developed systems to track customer service issues before they escalated into larger problems. Through it all, one thing became crystal clear: in-house lawyers don't have time to hunt for the information they need.

The Problem We're Solving

Here's what I learned: lawyers working in-house, at associations, in government, or as consultants are incredibly capable, but they're also incredibly busy! They don't have time to:

Sift through countless legal alerts and updates

Research emerging issues that might affect their business

Digest complex legal developments into actionable insights

Keep their business teams informed without creating more work for themselves

We're all drowning in content but starving for insight.

A Solution Built by Someone Who's Been There

That's why I recently returned to law firm practice—not to step away from the in-house perspective, but to expand my reach and help more people navigate these challenges. ICYMI isn't just another legal newsletter. It's a curated intelligence service built by someone who understands your world because I've lived in it.

Here's what makes it different:

Quick and digestible summaries you can actually use

you can actually use Audio options for busy schedules

for busy schedules Business-ready content you can share with your teams without additional explanation

you can share with your teams without additional explanation Customizable focus areas based on what matters to your business

based on what matters to your business Practical insights from someone who's managed real-world implementation

Expertise That Matters

Today, I'm particularly focused on AI and the rapidly evolving legal landscape around emerging technologies. We're tracking these developments daily—sometimes minute by minute—because that's what this space requires. From contract negotiations, setting up AI agent services, handling AI Governance, privacy compliance, managing e-commerce and customer service challenges, transparency requirements, bias mitigation, and litigation prevention, we're staying ahead of the curve so you can too.

But it's not just about the technical legal issues. My background in leadership and team management enables me to share insights on navigating the business side of being an effective legal counselor.

More Than Just Information

My goal isn't just to inform—it's to make your job easier and help you shine in front of your clients and business partners. I value kindness, customer service, and ensuring my clients look their best. Because at the end of the day, we're all trying to help our organizations succeed while maintaining our sanity and maybe even having some fun along the way.

Let's Build This Together

ICYMI is designed to be a living resource that grows with your needs. If there are topics you'd like covered, please let me know. If you're facing particular challenges, let me know. This is about creating a repository of practical legal intelligence that serves the people doing the work.

We're all dealing with budget constraints and resource limitations. Staying current doesn't have to be another burden. You need someone who's walked in your shoes to curate what matters.

Connect With Me

I'm always eager to meet fellow legal professionals facing similar challenges. Whether you're in-house, in government, or consulting, let's grab coffee—virtual or in-person—and talk about how we can help each other succeed.

After all, we're all trying to balance being effective legal counselors with being present for our families and communities. Speaking of which, when I'm not tracking AI developments or crafting legal strategies, you'll find me with my husband and two boys in Arlington, Virginia, walking my dog, cooking, reading, or binge-watching shows like everyone else.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.