AI Counsel Code Podcast | AI Legal Challenges In Fair Use And Model Training

During the latest episode of the AI Counsel Code podcast, I discussed the latest report from the Copyright Office on fair use in AI model training with Associate Joe Cahill.



The report delves into the use of copyrighted works during AI development and considerations around copyright infringement and fair use. Key topics include data collection, training processes, and the complexities of licensing in AI. The nuanced legal landscape requires careful analysis of specific cases, emphasizing the importance of understanding both the technology and legal precedents.



Listen to the episode here:

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.