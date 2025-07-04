ARTICLE
4 July 2025

AI Counsel Code Podcast | AI Legal Challenges In Fair Use And Model Training

BB
Baker Botts LLP

Contributor

Baker Botts LLP logo
Baker Botts is a leading global law firm. The foundation for our differentiated client support rests on our deep business acumen and technical experience built over decades of focused leadership in our sectors and practices. For more information, please visit bakerbotts.com.
Explore Firm Details
During the latest episode of the AI Counsel Code podcast, I discussed the latest report from the Copyright Office on fair use in AI model training with Associate Joe Cahill.
United States Technology
Maggie Welsh

During the latest episode of the AI Counsel Code podcast, I discussed the latest report from the Copyright Office on fair use in AI model training with Associate Joe Cahill.

The report delves into the use of copyrighted works during AI development and considerations around copyright infringement and fair use. Key topics include data collection, training processes, and the complexities of licensing in AI. The nuanced legal landscape requires careful analysis of specific cases, emphasizing the importance of understanding both the technology and legal precedents.

Listen to the episode here:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Maggie Welsh
Maggie Welsh
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More