Tech 10 – Episode 4: The Pursuit Of Practical Innovation (Video)

The Tech 10 is a video series exploring the key questions driving technological change and innovation today.

Across 10 episodes in 2025, we bring the future of technology to the forefront of the boardroom agenda, homing in on the hottest trending topics – from AI to tech modernisation, cybersecurity and privacy to data foundations.

To help business leaders shape a competitive advantage in 2025, we bring insights from industry experts, colleagues, clients, and real-world case studies to redefine how technology in its many forms is being harnessed as a driver of growth, innovation, and resilience.

In our fourth episode, Chris Rollo, Global Co-leader, Technology at AlixPartners is joined by colleagues Mike Crisanti and Paula Walworth to discuss the concept of innovation in technology. What does innovation really mean? How do you cut through the buzzwords to focus on the realities of execution to truly succeed? And how important is the human dynamic in a digitized world, when it comes to harnessing the potential that technology so often promises?

Watch Episode 4 below:

