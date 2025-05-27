State AG News: AI Reconciliation Bill, DEIA, Consumer Protection May 15-21, 2025

Each week, Crowell & Moring's State Attorneys General team highlights significant actions that State AGs have taken. See our State Attorneys General page for more insights. Below are the updates from May 15-21, 2025

Multistate

A bipartisan coalition of 40 state and territory attorneys general sent a letter to Congressional leaders opposing a provision in a federal budget reconciliation bill that would bar states from enforcing any state laws or regulations regarding artificial intelligence and automated decision-making systems for the next ten years. The letter argues that the 10-year moratorium with no proposed federal regulatory replacement would "directly harm consumers, deprive them of rights currently held in many states, and prevent State AGs from fulfilling their mandate to protect consumers."

A coalition of 18 state attorneys general filed an amicus brief in National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education v. Trump, supporting the plaintiffs' challenge to President Trump's recent executive orders targeting equity, inclusion, diversity, and accessibility ("DEIA") programs. The brief seeks affirmation from the Fourth Circuit of a preliminary injunction and argues that the amici States are harmed by the vague terms of the executive orders and their chilling effects on private entities.

Colorado

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced settlements with two cannabis companies, MC Global Holdings, LLC ("MC"), and Cookies Creative Consulting and Promotions, Inc. ("Cookies"), to resolve allegations that the companies misrepresented their products in violation of the Colorado Consumer Protection Act. Under the terms of the settlement with MC, the company did not admit to wrongdoing but agreed to pay $50,000 in fines that could increase to $250,000 if the settlement is violated. The settlement with Cookies is similar, requiring the company to pay $41,000 in fines that could grow to $141,000 if Cookies fails to comply.

Idaho

Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador announced that a default judgment was entered against Swanky LLC and its operator for allegedly deceiving consumers by accepting payments for custom-made vehicle parts but failing to deliver those parts or issue refunds. The judgment enjoins Swanky LLC from operating in Idaho, requires restitution payments of $6,542.09 to affected consumers, and imposes civil penalties of $10,000.

Indiana

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita issued a letter to the University of Notre Dame requesting information about the university's admissions and hiring practices to determine whether they comply with federal and state civil rights laws and Indiana Code § 23-17-24-1 et seq. The letter asks whether Notre Dame's diversity and inclusion policies under its 2033 Strategic Framework violate Indiana's "fundamental, overriding interest in eradicating racial discrimination in education" (quoting Bob Jones Univ. v. United States, 461 U.S. 574, 604 (1983)).

New Hampshire

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella filed a lawsuit against Granite Personal Training Inc ("Granite"), alleging that Granite's local operation ("Redwood Personal Training" or "Redwood") violated New Hampshire's Consumer Protection Act, RSA 358-A, and Health Club statute, RSA 358-I, by locking consumers into contracts with high monthly payments and then making it very difficult to cancel. The complaint seeks injunctive relief barring Redwood and its owner from operating or being employed by a health club in the state, as well as restitution, civil penalties, legal costs and expenses, and any other relief deemed appropriate.

Texas

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced an investigation into US Masters Swimming to determine whether the organization violated Texas consumer protection laws by engaging in false, deceptive, and misleading acts and practices. The investigation is based on reports regarding a transgender athlete competing in women's events.

