Weigensberg Discusses AI, Copyright, And Legal Grey Areas

Pryor Cashman Partner Josh Weigensberg, a member of the Litigation and Media + Entertainment Groups, was featured in The Hollywood Reporter's coverage of DePaul University's inaugural "AI in Film Education: At the Intersection of Human Creativity and Artificial Intelligence" conference—the first event of its kind in Chicago focused on the intersection of artificial intelligence and creative education.

The article, titled "DePaul University Hosts Chicago's First AI-Centric Conference," highlights commentary from creators, educators in the film industry, and other professionals—including Josh, who served as the legal panelist—on the challenges posed by emerging AI technologies in the entertainment and education sectors.

In discussing how current legal guidance may struggle to keep pace with AI's capabilities, Josh noted the uncertainty surrounding protections for content generated in part by machines:

"Josh Weigensberg prioritizes protecting his clients as content owners and creators, but that current copyright law doesn't yet fully address the scope of how the technology is being used. 'Technology notoriously outpaces the law but where the tech is right now, the law is saying that the parts that the computer contributes are not yours.'"

His remarks reflected broader concerns among panelists about ownership and how to integrate AI into artistic workflows responsibly. The consensus: AI is a powerful tool—but it needs human vision and legal structure to be wielded ethically and effectively.

Read the full article using the link below.

Resources

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.