22 May 2025

The Truth About Cyber Insurance In 2025 (Video)

Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Contributor

Could your cyber insurance claim be denied because of an AI mistake on your application?
William C. Wagner
  • In this video, I'll uncover a recent trend: insurers rescinding cyber insurance policies after businesses file claims, often pointing to AI-generated or human errors in the original applications.
  • Watch now to learn how to protect your business, avoid policy rescission, and ensure your insurance coverage stands when you need it most.

William C. Wagner
