ARTICLE
8 May 2025

OMB Directs Agencies To Accelerate AI Adoption And Devise Governance Strategy

JD
Jones Day

Contributor

Jones Day logo
Jones Day is a global law firm with more than 2,500 lawyers across five continents. The Firm is distinguished by a singular tradition of client service; the mutual commitment to, and the seamless collaboration of, a true partnership; formidable legal talent across multiple disciplines and jurisdictions; and shared professional values that focus on client needs.
Explore Firm Details
The Office of Management and Budget releases highly anticipated guidance to federal agencies on the use and deployment of artificial intelligence and how to manage its risks.
United States Technology
Jones Day
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Office of Management and Budget releases highly anticipated guidance to federal agencies on the use and deployment of artificial intelligence and how to manage its risks.

On April 3, 2025, the Office of Management and Budget ("OMB") published M-25-21 establishing new requirements for agencies in the development, use, and procurement of Artificial Intelligence ("AI"). The memorandum, "Accelerating Federal Use of AI through Innovation, Governance, and Public Trust," directs agencies to develop AI strategies, share AI functions, and invest in the technology. Citing President Trump's January 23, 2025, Executive Order, "Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence," the memorandum emphasizes: "Now more than ever, agencies are empowered to drive AI innovation and seize the opportunity to apply the best of American AI."

Covered agencies, defined in 44 U.S.C. § 3502(1), include executive departments, government corporations, and independent regulatory agencies like the SEC and FTC. M-25-21 exempts AI that is part of a "National Security System," noting that these uses are governed by other policies and guidelines.
M-25-21 directs agencies to:

  • Develop AI that strengthens service accessibility, government efficiency, national security, and economic competitiveness.
  • Upskill existing staff.
  • Appoint a Chief AI Officer within 60 days to establish processes for "high-impact AI."
  • Generate AI compliance plans.

M-25-21 establishes a Chief AI Officer Council to coordinate AI use across covered agencies. Agencies subject to the Chief Financial Officers Act must publish strategies within 180 days outlining current AI use and plans to achieve maturity. Such agencies must also convene an Agency AI Governance Board within 90 days to coordinate the use of AI within the executive branch.

Agencies are required to implement risk management practices for "high-impact AI" systems, which are defined as those whose output serves as a "principal basis for decisions or actions that have a legal, material, binding, or significant effect on rights or safety" or whose use relates to national security or protected speech, among others.

This directive, in tandem with guidance regarding government acquisition of AI (M-25-22), reflects the administration's emphasis on promoting U.S. leadership in developing and deploying AI. This is different from the aims embodied in the EU AI Act, which seeks to adopt AI risk-management practices and under which prohibitions on certain AI systems and requirements on AI literacy became applicable February 2, 2025.

While M-25-21 is legally binding only on agencies, government contractors may be affected by agency initiatives pursued under the OMB directive. The memorandum's emphasis on sharing AI data, upskilling staff, and applying "the best of American AI" also suggests that businesses will play a vital role in supporting federal AI initiatives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Jones Day
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More