Securing And Growing Your Business With Microsoft's Security Stack

As we transition into the next digital phase – one with adaptive intelligence – so should be the security of an organization. As businesses have embraced a hybrid workforce, cloud transformation, and digital innovation, they face unprecedented volume and complexity of cyber threats. Fragmented technology and security stack add to the complexity of managing scalable, unified, and cost-effective methods for detecting and preventing risks.

Microsoft offers a unique advantage in that it has a unified security ecosystem built into its platforms, such as Azure and Microsoft 365 (M365), and augmented by Artificial Intelligence. Microsoft's security tools, such as Purview, Defender, Entra, Intune, Sentinel, etc., offer seamless integration across the enterprise.

Based on Ankura's work with organizations of all sizes, below are some of the key security risks clients face and the tools/services within the Microsoft stack that can help with building a more resilient organization.

Data Protection

Preventing sensitive data leakage is every security leader's number one priority and a foundational tenet in a cybersecurity strategy. Microsoft's Azure Information Protection and Microsoft Purview tools offer comprehensive security for identifying, classifying, and protecting sensitive data. When paired with the predictive and adaptive capabilities of Microsoft's generative AI, security leaders can elevate their data protection measures using context and intelligent automation. Microsoft's introduction of Purview Data Security Investigations (DSI) is described as "a new generative AI-powered solution that helps data security teams quickly understand and mitigate risks associated with sensitive data exposure."1

With the power of AI embedded into Purview, it can rapidly identify large volumes of data to understand patterns or anomalies, and look for data exposure or misuse. As an example, with DSCI, security teams will be able to quickly identify, in real-time, where sensitive data resides, users with access to it, and whether any malicious activity may be occurring.

Additionally, with AI capabilities, Purview can adapt data classifications to align with new standards to help organizations remain compliant with new updates to standards and/or regulations. This will significantly help with proactively protecting critical information, maintaining compliance, and driving operational efficiency.

Devices and Workload Security

Most organizations allow for a remote workforce and/or the ability to bring your own devices (BYOD). The security of such devices and enterprise-related workloads is critical for the protection of sensitive information. Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and Intune offers protection for managing and securing endpoint devices from constantly evolving threats.

Intune provides centralized endpoint management for both corporate-owned and personal devices. As an example, once end-points are integrated, among many other features, it can deploy, manage, and protect apps on managed devices, identify unmanaged devices, isolate corporate data from personal data, and enforce conditional access policies. Microsoft Defender, among other things, provides endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat analytics, behavioral background and containment, and automated response mechanisms.

With the increasing prevalence and sophistication of ransomware attacks, Microsoft has announced the integration of Intel® Threat Detection Technology (Intel® TDT) into Microsoft Defender for Endpoint to enhance detection and protection specifically against ransomware.1 With such capabilities, it can detect deviations in device behavior that go unnoticed, enabling quick isolation of compromised endpoints. Combined, Defender for Endpoint and Intune, with AI-powered insights, these tools can create comprehensive defense strategies for devices and workloads in complex modern environments.

Email Security

Email remains integral to business communication and is one of the most exploited entry points for cyberattacks. Microsoft's Defender for Office 365 provides defenses against phishing, malware, and spam, but attackers are becoming ever more sophisticated. With the addition of AI, email security has become smarter, more adaptive, and proactive, capable of detecting even the most advanced threats. This combination offers the ability to protect communications and mitigate risks before they escalate.

Building on these capabilities, the phishing triage agent in Microsoft's Security Copilot, which was introduced in March 2025, enhances email filtering by analyzing patterns and context at a deeper level. As an example, it can detect phishing emails designed to bypass conventional security tools by mimicking trusted entities with subtle deviations.

Microsoft also provides advanced threat intelligence, encryption, and compliance, complementing and enhancing the existing protection Defender for Office 365 provides. This multi-layered approach creates a dynamic security solution, addressing needs such as regulatory compliance, deep content analysis, advanced spam protection, and proactive threat prevention. Together, these solutions form a great strategy to protect organizations against advanced email-based threat vectors.

Monitoring

As security risks are dynamic and constantly evolving, robust security programs require not only efficient, proactive, and reactive capabilities but also continuous vigilance. Microsoft Sentinel provides a powerful foundation for monitoring and managing security across a wide array of systems and environments.

Microsoft's built-in AI within Sentinel helps organizations go beyond reactive measures and into the realm of proactive threat detection and mitigation. Microsoft Sentinel helps organizations stay ahead of modern threats by combining real-time analytics with automated incident response capabilities. With Sentinel, security teams gain a centralized view of their environments, enabling them to detect, investigate, and respond to threats more effectively.

Sentinel's built-in AI functionality analyzes historical data and behavioral patterns to predict potential attack vectors. With a recent client, they were able to identify anomalies across network traffic, user activity, and system logs, and provided Indicators of Compromise (IoC) and potential options to investigate and mitigate risks before they escalate. By integrating Sentinel to ingest security data across the enterprise, organizations can provide real-time response efforts, reducing the time it takes to neutralize threats and enhancing their overall security posture.

Identity Management

It is said that identity is the first line of defense. Hence, securing identities is a critical aspect of cybersecurity, and Microsoft Entra provides a comprehensive suite of tools for identity and access management. With Entra, organizations can secure access for identities, whether remote or in the office, to any multi-cloud or on-premises resources, enabling a Zero Trust security strategy.

Additionally, with Microsoft's Security Copilot, Entra has enhanced capabilities to analyze user behavior, detect anomalies, and automate identity provisioning and deprovisioning tasks. As an example, it can identify unusual login patterns or access requests, flagging potential identity theft or unauthorized access attempts before they escalate.

A recent Forrester study highlighted the financial and operational benefits of Microsoft Entra, revealing a 240% return on investment (ROI) for organizations that adopted the solution.1 Copilot builds on this foundation by streamlining identity lifecycle management, ensuring that the right people have access to the right resources at the right time.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Generative AI in Cyber Defense

As businesses navigate the complexities of the modern digital landscape, leveraging Microsoft's comprehensive security stack offers a significant advantage in safeguarding critical assets. Microsoft tools have been at the forefront of leveraging adaptive intelligence into platforms like Azure and Microsoft 365. This allows IT and security leaders to effectively and efficiently manage the growing volume and sophistication of cyber threats. Additionally, Microsoft offers various options to manage the demands of the size of the organization, allowing for rapid scalability and efficiency.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.