ERP Vendors Want Your Data To Train AI – And They Will Charge You For It (Video)

Your data is valuable and ERP vendors know this.
- They are including language in their contracts giving them not only the right to use your data to train their AI models, but the right to extract fees if you want other software products to access the data you input into your ERP system.
- What is worse is that they will find a way to charge you to access data that you have input into your ERP system.
How can you prevent this?
- What strategies can you use to mitigate risk and lower costs?
I discuss these issues in this clip from my latest YouTube video.
