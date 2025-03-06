ARTICLE
6 March 2025

ERP Vendors Want Your Data To Train AI – And They Will Charge You For It (Video)

TS
Taft Stettinius & Hollister

Contributor

Taft Stettinius & Hollister logo
Established in 1885, Taft is a nationally recognized law firm serving individuals and businesses worldwide, in both mature and emerging industries.
Explore Firm Details
They are including language in their contracts giving them not only the right to use your data to train their AI models, but the right to extract fees...
United States Technology
Marcus S. Harris
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Your data is valuable and ERP vendors know this.

  • They are including language in their contracts giving them not only the right to use your data to train their AI models, but the right to extract fees if you want other software products to access the data you input into your ERP system.
  • What is worse is that they will find a way to charge you to access data that you have input into your ERP system.

How can you prevent this?

  • What strategies can you use to mitigate risk and lower costs?

I discuss these issues in this clip from my latest YouTube video.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marcus S. Harris
Marcus S. Harris
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More