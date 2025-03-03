ARTICLE
3 March 2025

EU Commission Announces Intention To Withdraw AI Liability Directive And ePrivacy Regulation

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
On February 11 2025, the European Commission (the EU Commission) released its 2025 work programme in which it published its AI and privacy initiatives for 2025 (the Work Programme) in order to boost competitiveness, enhance security, and bolster economic resilience in the EU.
European Union Technology
Marie Barani and Nigel Parker
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On February 11 2025, the European Commission (the EU Commission) released its 2025 work programme in which it published its AI and privacy initiatives for 2025 (the Work Programme) in order to boost competitiveness, enhance security, and bolster economic resilience in the EU.

In the annexes attached to the Work Programme, the EU Commission outlined its intention to withdraw a few pending legislative proposals within the next six months, including the proposal for the Regulation on Privacy and Electronic Communications (ePrivacy Regulation) because there is "no foreseeable agreement" expected from the co-legislators. It was also noted that the ePrivacy Regulation is considered outdated in view of recent legislation. Additionally, the EU Commission stated that the AI liability directive was also to be withdrawn for lack of foreseeable agreement, but noted that it will assess whether another proposal or alternative approach should be submitted. The intention to withdraw the AI liability directive is a significant move given this was intended to form part of the overarching EU AI offering, alongside the EU AI Act.

The EU Commission also announced the AI Continental Action Plan, coming into effect in the first quarter of 2025. This aims to take advantage of the opportunities offered by AI and emphasises the EU Commission's desire to maintain a leading, autonomous and secure global position in the sector and avoid dependencies on non-EU sources.

The press release is available here, and the work programme, annexes and factsheet here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Marie Barani
Marie Barani
Photo of Nigel Parker
Nigel Parker
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More