Meeting Data Centers' Energy Needs Will Take A Multifaceted Approach

Given the rise of AI and other data-hungry technology applications, the future of the digital economy may hinge on companies being able to purchase or generate enough power to keep the lights on at their data centers. This article proposes a multifaceted approach to powering data centers, including investment in renewable energy, energy efficiency technologies, innovative power grid management, and energy-forward government initiatives.

By investing in renewable energy, enhancing efficiency, fostering innovation, and communicating our public-serving value we can ensure that the growth of our digital infrastructure supports both economic and environmental goals. But the future of our digital economy depends on our ability to power it. www.datacenterfrontier.com/...

