Navigating The Evolving Landscape Of Cybersecurity, Data Privacy & AI Compliance – A Year In Review And What's Ahead For 2025 & Beyond (Video)

As data privacy evolved and AI technology advanced rapidly, so did the legal landscape surrounding both. In this webinar, our team explored the most significant events, regulatory developments, and emerging trends that shaped the past year in data privacy, cybersecurity, and AI compliance. We delved into impactful changes across industries, analyzed enforcement actions, and provided insights on new legislation set to take effect in 2025. Attendees gained practical guidance on navigating evolving compliance challenges, preparing for upcoming regulatory requirements, and safeguarding organizational resilience. The discussion included landmark AI laws such as the EU AI Act, Utah's AI Policy Act, and California's AB 2013, as well as cybersecurity and data privacy laws that took effect or were scheduled for future implementation.

Key Takeaways:

Insightful Recap: Key elements of 2024 legislation that shaped the cyber, privacy, and AI landscape over the past year.

Upcoming Changes: Discussions about pending and proposed legislation and their implications for compliance and strategic planning.

Practical Guidance: Actionable insights on adapting to regulatory shifts, managing risks, and preparing for new privacy requirements.

