27 September 2024

Steptoe's AI Legislative Tracker

Steptoe LLP

United States Technology
Steptoe's AI, Data, and Digital practice is pleased to announce the launch of its AI Legislative Tracker. Steptoe's AI Legislative Tracker is a resource that monitors the progress of artificial intelligence-related bills across the United States at both the state and federal levels. The tracker includes the following:

  • Information on proposed and enacted legislation at both the state and federal levels.
  • Summaries of each bill.
  • Direct links to full bill texts.
  • Likelihood of enactment.
  • Bill sponsors and current status.

The AI Legislative Tracker will be updated as new legislation emerges and existing bills progress. Check back regularly to stay informed about the ever-changing legal landscape of these proposals.

Click here to view the AI Legislative Tracker.

Steptoe LLP
