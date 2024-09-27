Steptoe's AI, Data, and Digital practice is pleased to announce the launch of its AI Legislative Tracker. Steptoe's AI Legislative Tracker is a resource that monitors the progress of artificial intelligence-related bills across the United States at both the state and federal levels. The tracker includes the following:
- Information on proposed and enacted legislation at both the state and federal levels.
- Summaries of each bill.
- Direct links to full bill texts.
- Likelihood of enactment.
- Bill sponsors and current status.
The AI Legislative Tracker will be updated as new legislation emerges and existing bills progress. Check back regularly to stay informed about the ever-changing legal landscape of these proposals.
Click here to view the AI Legislative Tracker.
